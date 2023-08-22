Comet Nishimura is the fuzzy green light in the center of this image captured over Texas by Johnny … [+] Barton on August 19. Spaceweather.com/Johnny Barton

Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) was first discovered on August 11 by Hideo Nishimura in Japan using just a digital camera, and it’s already wowing dedicated amateur astronomers and astrophotographers as it races toward the sun.

Less than a week later, images taken with small telescopes are beginning to show Nishimura with a tail on display.

As far as we know, most comets originate in a region called the Oort Cloud near the outer reaches of our solar system. The big, dirty and rocky snowballs typically make very long trips from there around the sun, traveling elongated orbital paths that can take decades or centuries to complete one round-trip journey.

Often these journeys end with the comet melting down and breaking up under the heat and pressure of the sun and the solar wind. Comet ISON famously disappointed humanity when it fell apart a decade ago, just weeks shy of when it was expected to put on quite a show in the sky.

The same could happen to Comet Nishimura over the next month, but if it survives, it could instead become visible to the naked eye as soon as Sept. 11.

That’s two days before the comet will make its closest pass by Earth and then go on to reach perihelion, or its closet point to the sun, on Sept. 18. This is a key time to look out for the comet because it will be closest to us and also feeling the heat from the sun, which will make its coma, or tail, grow longer and brighter.

It’s also the most vulnerable time for Nishimura when the odds of its disintegration increase.

The comet will pass very close by the sun and, if it escapes without falling apart or succumbing to our star’s gravity and crashing into its outer layers, it will then be flung back towards the Oort Cloud, offering another possible viewing opportunity in late September.

Amateur photographers are already capturing images of Nishimura with backyard telescopes. If you want to try your hand at finding it in the sky you can use apps like Stellarium or TheSkyLive to locate it.

One of the last comets to be visible to the naked eye was Comet NEOWISE in July of 2020. AFP via Getty Images

“A problem is that the comet will also be angularly near the Sun, so it will only be possible to see it near sunset or sunrise,” NASA wrote in a blog post. “The comet will get so close to the Sun — inside the orbit of planet Mercury — that its nucleus may break up.”

There is some debate over whether or not this will be the last time the comet visits Earth. Some have interpreted early data to show that it is on a hyperbolic orbit, meaning it may originate from interstellar space rather than the Oort cloud and will be flung back out towards deep space after perihelion, never to return.

Other NASA data suggests Nishimura may have an orbital period of a few hundred years, meaning it is likely a classical Oort Cloud comet.

Either way, it’s highly unlikely any current living earthling will have a chance to see this one again after September, so here’s hoping it keeps itself together.