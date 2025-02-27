Polls suggest the Progressive Conservatives led by Doug Ford are poised to form a third majority government

After a month-long campaign, it’s election day in Ontario. Polls opened across the province this morning and close at 9 p.m. ET.

According to Elections Ontario, 678,789 voters cast their ballot over three days of advance voting this year. That’s 6.14 per cent of eligible voters. In 2022, 1,066,545 (9.92 per cent) voted in advance, while in 2018, 698,609 voters (6.8 per cent) did.

The Progressive Conservatives won 83 out of 124 seats in the 2022 election, with the NDP capturing 31, the Liberals getting eight and the Greens snagging one. At dissolution, the Tories had 79 seats, the NDP had 28, the Liberals had nine and the Greens had two. There were six independents.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is looking to secure a third consecutive majority government and said Wednesday that he wants to be premier “forever.”

“I just want to win,” he said at a campaign stop just outside of Windsor, Ont., the city where he launched his re-election campaign last month. “I want to win a majority, a large majority.”

That would “send a message down to Donald Trump that we’re a force to be reckoned with,” he said, wearing a Canada hockey jersey with the number 51 on the back and a nameplate that read “NEVER” — a reference to Trump’s expressed desire to turn Canada into the “51st state.”

Ford said only the Progressive Conservatives can stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariff threats.

The other leaders are urging voters to choose change.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said she was looking forward “to a great win.”