Next generation engine initiative launched by ArianeGroup with CNES support



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 21, 2025













ArianeGroup has signed a new agreement with the French Space Agency (CNES) to spearhead the development and validation of next-generation, high-thrust rocket engines. These engines are expected to deliver between 200 and 300 tons of thrust-twice the output of the Vulcain 2.1, which powers today’s Ariane 6 launch vehicle.





The project will focus on creating advanced technologies tailored for future heavy-lift rockets, with a particular emphasis on high performance and scalable propulsion. ArianeGroup’s liquid propulsion division will lead the effort by applying innovations in the full-flow staged combustion cycle, a configuration critical for achieving the required thrust and efficiency.





“Under this new contract, ArianeGroup will be preparing the space technologies of the future, and expanding its range of liquid propulsion engines. In the evolving launcher market, payload capacity requirements are increasing. Launch vehicles will be bigger, and their engines more powerful. In anticipation of this need, ArianeGroup’s engineers are leveraging the company’s fantastic legacy in liquid propulsion technology to overcome today’s technical obstacles and develop the next-generation high-thrust engine for tomorrow’s heavy-lift launchers,” said Valerie de Korver, VP Head of Liquid Propulsion Programs at ArianeGroup.





The company will also pursue more compact and cost-efficient designs, adopting a ‘test and learn’ strategy that allows for rapid iteration through real-world engine testing. This approach is intended to significantly reduce the time needed for full engine development.





The contract includes a staged technology roadmap encompassing research and technology development, subsystem and full system design, component manufacturing, and hot-fire testing. Two demonstrator engines are planned-one early prototype and a second version that will be fully representative of the final product.





Furthermore, ArianeGroup will offer other manufacturers the chance to fly their components on the demonstrator engines, allowing validation of their hardware in extreme test conditions.





Related Links



ArianeGroup



Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

