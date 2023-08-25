The next Lord of the Rings movie has been delayed. The animated film, The War of the Rohirrim, is shifting from April 12, 2024 to December 13, 2024, according to Deadline. That’s a delay of about eight months.

Warner Bros., whose New Line division is behind the movie, made the announcement as part of a wider briefing on new dates for its upcoming films. Dune: Part II has been delayed out of 2023 and into 2024, while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been pushed back to April 2024.

With its new date, and assuming everything holds, The War of the Rohirrim, will debut on the same day as the new Karate Kid reboot from Sony.

The War of the Rohirrim is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and is set more than 150 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings movie series. Brian Cox will voice the protagonist, Helm Hammerhand, who is the King of Rohan.

“A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg–a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep,” reads a line from the movie’s description. “Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Hera, Helm’s daughter, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

Mirando Otto, who played Eowyn in the Lord of the Rings movie series, voices the character once again as the narrator for The War of the Rohirrim. Gaia Wise plays Hera. Philippa Boyens, who won an Oscar for The Lord of the Rings, is an executive producer on War of the Rohirrim.

Artists Alan Lee, Richard Taylor, and John Howe–all of whom worked on the original film series–are attached to the new anime as well.

Beyond War of the Rohirrim, Warner Bros. has announced plans to produce additional live-action Lord of the Rings movies–but it’s very early days.