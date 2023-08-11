Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – August 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Early Access / EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – free trial
Madden NFL 24 gives you superstar control with FieldSENSE on Xbox Series X|S so you can Call Your Number on every play with increased control in throwing, catching, tackling, and blocking. Plus, new SAPIEN Technology transforms the way players look and move with realistic redesigned player models. Receive 3-day early access with the Deluxe Edition, plus EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get a 10-hour trial.
Astro Flame Starfighter – August 15
Astro Flame Starfighter is a classic scrolling shooter with modern 3D graphics. Upgrade the systems of your spaceship, upgrade your weapons, and sweep away hordes of enemies on your way.
Black Skylands – August 15
Optimized for Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Black Skylands is the first steampunk experience that combines elements of open world, sandbox, top-down shooter, and adventure games. You’ll play as Eva, a proud, brave young woman, who wants revenge on the cold-blooded outlaws who destroyed everything she held dear. Become the captain of an airship and explore the world of the skies.
Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Game Pass
Step into the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter where brutal challenges stand between you and epic loot. Embark on a sci-fi adventure where massive, handcrafted areas are packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils! Level up, craft, and loot better gear to survive on the edge of space.
Moving Out 2 – August 15
Optimized for Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Moving Out 2 is the wacky sequel to the world-famous physics-based moving simulator. Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends, slip into your Smooth Moves uniform and help the residents of Packmore, and beyond, to pack up and ship out!
A Castle Full of Cats – August 16
A Castle Full of Cats is a hidden object game with a bit of a metroidvania structure: it features alternate paths, keys to be found, mysterious NPC’s, and more! Fofiño hasn’t been himself since he found himself cursed by an evil force; he transformed every cat in the castle into a dark, yet cute, creature! Now only Lily the calico cat can save her soulmate and release the castle from the evil spell!
Boxville is an adventure puzzle game about speechless cans living in the city of boxes and drawing doodles on cardboard to tell the stories. Boxville is good for playing alone to dive into the atmosphere and challenge your brain with sophisticated logic puzzles and riddles or playing with a friend or family to share unique audio-visual experiences and solve the puzzles together.
Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance – August 16
Xbox One X Enhanced
Macabre interactive adventure filled with bizarre events and puzzles. The story revolves around a capricious, spoiled girl named Ingrid. She steps on a loaf of bread to avoid getting her shoes dirty and tumbles all the way down to hell. The underworld is teeming with creepy creatures. Some of them want to swallow little Ingrid whole, others want to torment her with never-ending nightmares, and still others want to turn her into a charming statue to impress their neighbors.
Gnomes Garden 8: Return of the Queen – August 16
What could gnomes and harpies have in common? It might seem that there’s nothing, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Harpy Queen and Gnome Queen are old friends. They first met on the Sloping Shores when a gnome ship was wrecked. The Harpy Queen helped the Gnome Queen and the whole crew reach their land and they’ve been the best of friends since then.
Iron Danger – August 16
Xbox Series X|S / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Iron Danger is a tactical combat game with a unique time manipulation mechanic – a never before seen combination that blends the tactical depth of turn-based games with the exciting action of real-time games. Tackle challenging encounters with your party of two characters, using a variety of skills, and highly interactive environments.
Die After Sunset – August 17
Xbox Series X|S / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Blast into an action-packed adventure through time, where Earth is under attack by aliens. Lead the resistance against the ‘Murkors’ in Die After Sunset, a vibrant roguelite shooter. Experiment with different item combinations and power up through missions as you race against the clock to take on gigantic bosses! If they take you down, then don’t worry – death is only the beginning!
Dust & Neon – August 17
Xbox Series X|S / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Death is just the beginning in Dust & Neon, an action-packed twin-stick roguelite shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Wild West overrun by villainy. Play as the mysterious gunslinger as he embarks upon an epic quest filled with twitch-trigger precision gunplay, armies of menacing robots, and incredible boss fights.
Gord – August 17
Xbox Series X|S / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Gord is a dark-fantasy, adventure-strategy game set in a hostile, forsaken land inspired by Slavic mythology. Besieged by vile creatures, you must build to survive. But to prevail, you must conquer the darkness beyond the gates. On the orders of the King, you are charged with striking out to make your mark on an untamed world – building and growing settlements in the face of resistance from raiders, monsters and more.
Hello Engineer – August 17
Optimized for Series X|S
Hello Engineer is a multiplayer machinery-construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe for up to 4 players! Scavenge, craft, and overcome challenges in the bizarre world of a mysterious amusement park. Put together incredible machines built of scrap and challenge your creepy Neighbor and his evil bots. Roll, fly, or bounce your way to victory; any machine that gets the job done is a successful design!
Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats – August 17
Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats offer you two enchanting and calming minimalist puzzle games that will captivate your senses as you embark on a journey of shape transformation, leading to breathtaking artistic revelations.
Marble It Up! Ultra – August 17
Optimized for Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Marble It Up! Ultra is the pinnacle of marble platforming from the minds behind Marble It Up! and Marble Blast. World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, gorgeous visuals, and exhilarating multiplayer – welcome to the ultimate marble experience!
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – August 17
Xbox Series X|S / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
This is Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, an all-new stealth strategy game set during an alternate history of the Golden Age of Piracy. The Curse of Lost Souls haunts the mysterious island chain known as the Lost Caribbean, which is under the control of the terrible forces of the Inquisition. They despise all that is supernatural and use soul devouring fire to hunt cursed pirates like you!
Warstone TD Gold Edition – August 17
Warstone is a Tower Defense game with RPG elements, strategy and city building. A dreaded chieftain is assembling an army intent on taking over the kingdom. Villagers cry out for a hero – help them to rise up against the forces of this feared villain.
Aery – Flow of Time – August 18
In this game you play as a little bird and search for a cure that can save your village. On your journey you will discover unknown, giant, and beautiful environments and you will be able to enjoy the feeling of flying while exploring a whole world filled with beauty and little secrets.
Blasphemous 2 – August 18
Xbox Series X|S / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
The second scripture in the Blasphemous series portends the return of The Penitent One, with a story that continues from the free Wounds of Eventide DLC for the original game. Awakened in a strange new land, and displaced from his final resting place, The Penitent One is thrust back into the endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection, with no other option than to explore this perilous new world and uncover its long-forgotten secrets.
Chess Royal – August 18
Xbox Play Anywhere
If you’re looking for a chess game to play with your friends, you’re a player looking for a decent and adjustable challenge, or you’re in need of a fun, stress-free way to learn how to play chess – you’ve come to the right place!
Chrome Wolf – August 18
Optimized for Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere
Blow your enemies away in tank battles! Jump in a tank to defeat enemies in turn-based battles and enjoy fierce cannon fights, customizing them with parts to reinforce attack capabilities and performance. You can also select the class of your characters which affect the weapons they equip, skills to learn, stats, and passive abilities. Change classes to create a party that suits your style.
Embraced By Autumn – August 18
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Marcel is bullied relentlessly by the boys at his fancy Parisian school, who all seem determined to make his life miserable. Fearful for her son’s welfare, Marcel’s mother sends him to a school in Myennes, which is deep in the French countryside. The catch, however, is that this is an all-girls’ boarding school! Now, Marcel must act and dress like a girl to avoid rousing his new classmates’ suspicions.
Madden NFL 24 – August 18
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Madden NFL 24 gives you superstar control with FieldSENSE on Xbox Series X|S so you can Call Your Number on every play with increased control in throwing, catching, tackling, and blocking. Plus, new SAPIEN Technology transforms the way players look and move with realistic redesigned player models.
Mirrored Souls – August 18
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Mirrored Souls is a puzzle platformer that tells the story of Ravi and Daru, two completely different celestial beings connected to each other but separated in a mirrored universe. Following a thoughtful narrative, you will control both characters simultaneously, and solve puzzles that explore the possibilities of the mirrored mechanics in fun and challenging ways.
Pirate Bloopers – August 18
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Pirate Bloopers is an isometric action game in the style of “time survival” where you take a control of a ship in the dangerous waters of the Pirate Bay. Your goal is to survive as many waves as possible. Choose a flag to your taste and the color under which you will surf the sea. Use your crossbow to fight with pesky pirates and survive infinite number of waves. Collect gold and upgrade your ship.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 18
Optimized for Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Available on day one with Game Pass: Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film.
Virgo Versus The Zodiac – August 18
Virgo Versus The Zodiac is a sci-fi/fantasy JRPG with a focus on memorable characters and unique combat mechanics in which you play as an obsessed villain. The game features traditional turn-based combat with real-time execution of moves: blocking, countering, and timing your attacks carefully as well as predicting your foes’ moves is essential to succeed in Virgo’s twisted and unforgiving cosmic quest to bring back the Golden Age, a period of peace, symmetry and balance, or so she thinks.
Zombie Derby – August 18
Optimized for Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Do you have the drive to survive? Real men have two favorite things: cars and guns. And no stinking zombie apocalypse is going to change that. Take control of your car to see how far you can get and how many zombies you can kill – and if you can escape with your brains intact.