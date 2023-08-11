Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance – August 16

Xbox One X Enhanced

Macabre interactive adventure filled with bizarre events and puzzles. The story revolves around a capricious, spoiled girl named Ingrid. She steps on a loaf of bread to avoid getting her shoes dirty and tumbles all the way down to hell. The underworld is teeming with creepy creatures. Some of them want to swallow little Ingrid whole, others want to torment her with never-ending nightmares, and still others want to turn her into a charming statue to impress their neighbors.