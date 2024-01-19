Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Howl – January 23
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
A turn-based tactical folktale set in medieval times. Play as a deaf heroine plunged into danger in search of a cure of a sinister “howling plague” that has ravaged the land, turning all who hear it into feral beasts.
Lil’ Guardsman – January 23
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Question humans, elves, goblins, cyclopes, and other fantasy creatures using your powers of deduction to determine who to admit or deny based on how they respond to your questions and your trusty tools. Sending visitors to jail, inadvertently zapping them to smithereens, or letting them go on their merry way are all part of the job.
Stumble Guys – January 23
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Join millions of players and stumble to victory in this fun multiplayer knockout battle royale! Are you ready to enter the chaos? Running, stumbling, falling, jumping, and winning has never been so fun!
Become Agent 70 and stop the anomalies threatening to destroy the balance of the world! With memorable characters, unique Anomaly Bosses, a story full of twists, and smooth gameplay, Anomaly Agent is an adventure to be savored. We hope you enjoy your journey!
Climber: Sky is the Limit – January 24
A mountain walking simulator game where you are a climber who takes on the most difficult and dangerous peaks on Earth. To succeed you need to plan your journey carefully by preparing appropriate equipment, choosing a suitable trail, facing extreme weather conditions, and surviving. Conquer your limits, overcome your fear, and reach the sky.
After a terrible incident, you were left in complete silence and absolute loneliness in the orbit of your planet. There is no one to help you, and you must survive and find out what caused such an incident. Find a way to restore oxygen, create tools for your needs, built a shelter in orbit while managing the dangers of outer space.
Saga of the Moon Priestess – January 24
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere
Tragedy strikes the world of Lunaria as the illustrious prince is kidnapped by an unknown assailant! The well-being of the land itself now rests in the hands of a young hero, Sarissa, as she must fight, explore, and figure out how to rescue the young prince in this retro, top-down action adventure inspired by 8 and 16-bit classics.
Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder – January 24
A Story-Rich RPG/Action-Adventure game, made by one person over the span of five years. Step into the shoes of the young Orc Mogren and explore all of Thunder Island. Venture into dangerous dungeons, explore caves, solve puzzles, and help the residents of the island with their quests.
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25
Xbox Play Anywhere
Join rookie attorney Apollo Justice and his mentor, the legendary Phoenix Wright, in this collection of 3 games! This title features the 14 episodes of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, and the two DLC-only Special Episodes for a total of 16 episodes!
Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil – January 25
A story focused horror game where you play as a priest and help a family with their cursed house. As Aughust Heylel, an exorcist legitimized by the Vatican and a relevant priest doesn’t believe in his own faith anymore. He writes a letter talking about his life and his worst mission, the case “Roots of Evil”, which started in 1984. His mission was to investigate a house with paranormal activities, but the problem was way deeper. The case stuck into Aughust’s head for more than 30 years, and now, it’s finally the time to finish it!
Go Mecha Ball – January 25
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox Play Anywhere
Available on day one with Game Pass! Load up and roll out, in this twin stick shooter with roguelike progression! Blast your way through arcade-style levels, using pinball-style physics mixed with an arsenal of devastating weapons. Defeat waves of enemy bots, battle big bosses, and upgrade your mech between runs.
Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic – January 25
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Join Clicky on a new, enchanted adventure in Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic! This charming 2D hidden object game is sure to delight with its playful tone, cozy vibes, and endless fun. Search for all the hidden objects scattered around beautiful hand-drawn worlds and unlock more as you go.
The House of Da Vinci – January 25
Enter The House of Da Vinci, a must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance.
Phantom Abyss (1.0) – January 25
Game Pass
A massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts you into procedurally generated temples and tasks you with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers. Dodge scores of hidden traps, leap treacherous chasms, and flee relentless guardians through branching paths until one of the relics are claimed or the devices of death overwhelms you.
PuzzlePet – Feed Your Cat – January 25
If you are passionate about kittens and enjoy solving puzzles, we have the perfect game for you: Feed Your Cat! Move the cat’s paw to grab the canned food and please the adorable kittens that appear on the map. The difficulty gradually increases, and players need to think about the order of obtaining the food before delivering it to the felines.
Starward Rogue – January 25
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Starward Rogue is a bullet hell twin-stick shooter. Blast your way through the Megalith, a rogue-lite labyrinth lodged in the side of a star. Customize your mech with a huge variety of weapons, perks, and upgrades. Steel yourself for the dangers that lurk in the depths of the dungeon.
Dive into the captivating world of Classic Pool, an exhilarating game that invites you to showcase and elevate your skills in the timeless realm of pool. Immerse yourself in the challenge as you select from a diverse array of AI opponents, each with their unique strategies. With an extensive collection of cues and tables at your fingertips, the possibilities are as endless as your ambition.
A point-and-click adventure game that will take you back to the heyday of retro gaming. Your employer sends you on a study that takes you back in time, but as fate would have it, you find yourself in a serious predicament. A malfunction in your ship forces you to land in Egypt 1300BC where luckily you spot a huge pyramid you can set your craft down on.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26
Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific. Two larger-than-life heroes brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down a battle of his last days of life. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes.
sCATch 2: The Painter Cat – January 26
sCATch 2 is a puzzle game where the goal is paint all colorful places of the maze and come to the exit. Combining colors and items with different mechanics on the way.
After millions played the first 3 parts of “Croc’s World” it´s now time for “Croc’s World 4”! “Croc’s World 4” is a classical platformer with a lot of new enemies and new twists!
The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection – January 26
After nearly a decade; the legendary raid leader, General Panzer returns from his mysterious hiatus. Rejoined by his trusty lieutenant, Blarghe, the two of them set off on an incredible adventure to revisit their old raid team members.
Tardy – January 26
Xbox Play Anywhere
Ramto isn’t the smartest guy in the Universe. He enjoys finding troubles – and solving them. But when he woke up on a spaceship, it was too much even for him. Now among heaps of weird devices created by a schizophrenic engineer, he’s on a quest to deal with crazy machines, solve a mystery of a vanished crew, and try to find a way back home.
Tekken 8 – January 26
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Get ready for the next chapter in the legendary fighting game franchise! Fist meets fate by bringing the fight to the new generation. Completely redesigned character visuals. Elaborate, highly detailed models built from the ground up, and high-fidelity graphics break the limits of new-generation hardware by adding a new weight and atmosphere to Tekken’s signature battles. Vivid environments and destructible stages combine to create an overwhelming sense of immersion, creating the ultimate play experience.
Tibetan Quest: Beyond World’s End – January 26
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Journey to the mystical city of Shangri-La to find your missing niece. Embark on an adventure at the edge of the world to save Larisa from the clutches of the ancient labyrinth in this captivating hidden object game that blends elements of the thriller and adventure genres with oriental esotericism and lore.