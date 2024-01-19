Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil – January 25

A story focused horror game where you play as a priest and help a family with their cursed house. As Aughust Heylel, an exorcist legitimized by the Vatican and a relevant priest doesn’t believe in his own faith anymore. He writes a letter talking about his life and his worst mission, the case “Roots of Evil”, which started in 1984. His mission was to investigate a house with paranormal activities, but the problem was way deeper. The case stuck into Aughust’s head for more than 30 years, and now, it’s finally the time to finish it!