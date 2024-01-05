Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow – January 10
A third-person stealth adventure game focused on the story of the Moonshadow Huntress: Cynthia Stranborg. Take control of the young adept and learn new stealth skills during your journey. Find out what happened in the home village and follow your desired path to rescue the ones you love the most.
Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin – January 10
Prove your worth as a village hero by rebuilding a tavern, taking on quests and discovering romance along the way! Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin is a Yaoi-themed fantasy adventure visual novel where you can manage your daily routine, travel the land, accept side quests, and more.
Play it old school like being back in the arcade in a fluid top-down space shooter which feels as smooth as buttery popcorn! Have fun blasting away as you jam out to some rockin’ 8-bit, 16-bit, and orchestral tunes just like playing arcade games at the movie theater!
Electrician Simulator – January 11
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Learn the secrets of the electrician profession and become the best professional in town. Check your inbox regularly and accept a variety of jobs, from small tasks to complex electrical installations. Try to do your job with as much attention to detail as possible!
Top Racer Collection – January 11
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S /
Top Racer Collection brings back three ‘90s classic arcade racers in one incredible package, featuring classic titles such as Top Racer, Top Racer 2, and Top Racer 3000. In addition, the collection will feature new and exclusive content. Get up to speed and experience the nostalgic mix of action and addictive gameplay today!
A point-and-click adventure game that takes players to an abandoned psychiatric hospital. Set in a world ravaged by an enigmatic and dangerous pandemic, play the role of a mental hospital patient who has awoken to a devastated world — your job is to find out what really happened.
War Hospital – January 11
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
The year is 1918. You are major Henry Wells, a retired British combat medic, drafted back to take charge of a field hospital in the nightmare of World War I. Understaffed and undersupplied, the hospital is the last bastion of hope for countless soldiers on the Western Front. Your main aims are to keep up your team’s morale and support the war effort with the soldiers you have treated.
Immerse yourself in this mind-bending platformer as Caleb who has awakened in a mystical dimension after experiencing burnout in his job. Door-to-door, guided by enigmatic musical notes, he needs to be reminded of his true calling.
In Creatura, design and take care of enclosed ecosystems full of animals and plants grown from scratch, using scientifically accurate natural/artificial selection and genetic engineering. Make an epic journey over epochs of evolution, from single cell organisms sharing water with algae, to complex animals living in lush gardens.
Grotto – January 12
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Grotto is a mystical, narrative-focused experience. You are the Soothsayer. The one capable of talking with the stars and unveiling their messages. In a time of turmoil, the tribe of the valley turn to your powers of divination and come to you for guidance.
Kitten Hero – January 12
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A fast-paced action platformer were you play as an extremely cute little cat trying to save his human and other kittens trapped inside a spaceship controlled by a powerful supercomputer. To get there, you’ll jump, climb, and dash your way through 80 levels filled with deadly spikes, saws, missiles and more.
Shinorubi – January 12
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
A shoot ’em up rooted in the bullet hell, danmaku, and manic shooter genres. In the universe, there is a compound that can only be found on one singular planet, Shinorubi. Shinorubi packs a great arcade action punch with great replayability thanks to its numerous difficulty levels, arranged modes, and player ships.