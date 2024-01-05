War Hospital – January 11

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

The year is 1918. You are major Henry Wells, a retired British combat medic, drafted back to take charge of a field hospital in the nightmare of World War I. Understaffed and undersupplied, the hospital is the last bastion of hope for countless soldiers on the Western Front. Your main aims are to keep up your team’s morale and support the war effort with the soldiers you have treated.