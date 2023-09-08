Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Set in a dystopian future, Full Void is a 2D Cinematic Puzzle Platformer telling the story of a young teenager alone in a hostile world controlled by a rogue AI. Fight your way through puzzles and obstacles to uncover the story that surrounds this broken, run down society, where only children are still free.
Inspired by beloved Saturday morning cartoons, MythForce unites swords & sorcery with gripping first-person combat in a new roguelike adventure. Brave the dungeon alone or join forces with friends to take on an ever-changing Castle of Evil. In true roguelike fashion, each time you’re defeated, you’ll have to start over at the beginning — but every playthrough makes you a little stronger.
The Isle Tide Hotel – September 12
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere
An absent father must rescue his teenage daughter from an eclectic cult before their final night at the Isle Tide Hotel. Players investigate the strange events that unfold to save Eleanor Malone in this live-action interactive mystery game, where every decision affects the story.
Gravity Oddity – September 13
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Across the galaxy, gravitational fields are weakening, causing planets to implode. Good thing the boys and girls at the Rio Grande Corporation came up with gravity boots. With them, traversing surfaces on every planet is a walk in the park. Battle your way through ever-changing galactic environments on your jetpack and gravity boots and get Gary back in this exciting space action adventure!
Mystic Gate – September 13
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere
When a mysterious gate created by the gods suddenly appears in the human world, adventurers gather to face the trials that await them on the other side. Take the role of a wanderer and his robotic companion as they travel beyond the gate and attempt to master its secrets! Dash, dodge and take aim at hordes of enemies through procedurally generated dungeons that make every run feel unique.
Super Bomberman R 2 – September 13
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
The latest title of the party battle games series! The game features not only offline battles that can be played with family and friends, but also online battles that connect players from all over the world, as well as a single player mode. In addition to the well-known “Standard”, “Grand Prix” and “Battle 64” a new battle mode called “Castle” in which players are divided into Attack side and Castle side to battle for the treasure.
Word Web by POWGI – September 13
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A new POWGI word game for fans of logic puzzles! Place the letters onto the web so that every word can be found along a continuous path. This puzzle is also known as Gogen.
Ad Infinitum – September 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Play as a German soldier haunted by the horrors of the Great War. While your mind grapples with memories of your family home and the trenches on the front, you try to break the endless cycle of suffering. Trapped between the walls of your family home and the trenches of World War I, you try to piece together your past and take back control of your life.
AK-xolotl – September 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
The cutest, deadliest, and only top-down rogue-like shooter featuring AK-wielding Axolotls. Blast your way through the animal kingdom with an arsenal of kick-ass guns, mighty power-ups and even raise an army of trigger-happy baby axolotls. While cute in appearance, the Axolotl is packing some serious heat and will shoot down anything that stands between them and their next meal.
The Crew Motorfest (Cross-Gen Bundle) – September 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Welcome to Motorfest! This all-year-round festival will let you enjoy the best experiences car culture has to offer. This time, The Crew has settled down in one of the most breathtaking places on Earth: the island of O’ahu, Hawaii. Join high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your skills off-road on the ashy slopes of a volcano, or master the perfect curve on the tracks.
Dynablaster – September 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere
The legendary classic bomber is back as a new and improved 3D multiplayer game! The legendary classic bomber is back: Dynablaster is now available as a new and improved 3D action and multiplayer game.
Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – September 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities! The Premium Edition includes early access to the game starting September 14, the Kombat Pack, early access to downloadable content characters, and 1250 Dragon Krystals (In-game Currency).
Solace State – September 14
Optimized for X|S / Smart Delivery
Play as Chloe, a gifted hacker who is searching for her missing friend Rebecka while a biotech crackdown embroils the city of Abraxa. As the political climate heats up and the corporate-sponsored militia threaten lives in unusually cruel ways, Chloe is faced with leveraging her relationships and friendships to help her navigate unrest, protect the communities she cares about, and heal herself in the process.
Solar Ash – September 14
Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid’s path of eternal hunger. Fight through mobs of grotesque creatures, grind rails with sheer delight, grapple to wild heights, take down enormous bosses, and surf the ashen clouds of shattered, bygone worlds swallowed by the void.
Summum Aeterna – September 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Rogue-lite game that combines world crawler mechanics never seen before in the genre with a fast-paced combat system and a unique 2D art style. Taking the role of the King of Darkness, a mighty, powerful, and badass warlord condemned to eternal life, you’ll explore uncharted worlds populated with treasures, traps, hordes of enemies and powerful bosses.
In this dark and twisted fairytale, nothing is as it seems. Explore the desolated recesses of a tormented nobleman’s mind as you progress through challenging puzzle rooms and topple towering bosses in this reflective puzzle platformer.
Valthirian Arc Hero School Story 2 – September 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Not all heroes are born, many are forged in Hero School. Build and manage your own hero academy within this sim-RPG. Nurture a unique, ever-growing roster of students, fight in strategic turn-based-combat, and experience a compelling story spanning over ten years.
Discover a 3D wooden puppet style world while exploring as a platformer, and taking battles in a turn-based combat as an old school RPG where timing and strategy is all! Play as Rai Reysend and his companions through a series of comical events and epic battles to reveal the mystery of the cosmic barriers that were created after a meteor shower. Will you be able to save the land and uncover the truth?
Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Get ready Shark Family, we’re going on a rhythmic adventure in Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party! Swim across the wide waters with Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark to enjoy the Fin-tastic Festival. A spectacular festival where performers gather every year, from all over the sea to sing, dance, and rock.
Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles – September 15
Who is lying? Who will survive? Which way is safe? Watch unusual stories and solve tricky riddles with your friends or solo. Boost your creative thinking skills and make your free time more interesting. Analyze information, pay attention to details, and make quick decisions because you don’t have much time to answer. Competing against your family or friends, score as many points as possible and become the riddle master!
Dream House Days DX – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
You play both architect and landlord in this fanciful new sim, and it is up to you to furnish your ideal abode with anything from arcade games to saunas to convenience stores. Certain combinations can power up your rooms…and their rent.
Dungeon Village – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Welcome to an epic RPG world in which the town you build can grow from humble hamlet into a mecca for the land’s most ambitious adventurers! Build a heroic hamlet that warriors and merchants can call home; the enterprising warriors that stop by your blossoming burg will defeat monsters and earn you money.
Game Dev Story – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability to develop your company’s own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members’ professions. Hire talented people and train them to develop their skills. As your staff gets more experience, you will unlock a wider array of game genres and content to develop.
Heavy Duty Challenge – The Off-Road Truck Simulator – September 14
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Drive powerful trucks and explore open world environments. Master your skills and win truck trial championships. Experience offroad driving like never before! Explore open-world environments and take a chill cross-country trip in your favorite truck or go on a scavenger hunt to discover all the secrets hidden in the area.
Hot Springs Story – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Build your own resort and propel it to success with but a touch of the finger in this one-of-a-kind simulation! Rooms, restaurants, arcades, and baths–position each facility to lull your guests into hot spring Nirvana and skyrocket your establishment to fame! Craft the perfect Japanese garden from lanterns, pine trees, azaleas, and more–you’ll need it all if you want to attract VIPs like pop stars and novelists.
NASCAR Arcade Rush – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
The thrill of NASCAR meets the rush of arcade racing in a new game that puts you in the driver’s seat of a completely new NASCAR experience with re-imagined, iconic racetracks in unmatched high-speed, wheel-to-wheel action!
Perfect Ninja Warrior – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Perfect Ninja Painter is a colorful arcade puzzle game that’s so much fun, it’s hard to stop. Paint the walls through 50 levels and try to get all stars! The original Ninja Painter game has been played more than 100 million times on Flash, the web and mobiles since 2011, and now it’s time to get this great experience in HD.
Station Manager – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
All aboard this exciting journey to build the world’s greatest train station! Customize your station with your favorite facilities and trains. Help your passengers travel comfortably by adding vending machines, benches, information boards and more. With fun features including arcades, VIP lounges and taco stands, you will soon be everyone’s favorite stop!
Super Brawl Rush – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Super Brawl Rush is a beat’em up set in the scorched post-apocalyptic lands of the near future. Fight your way to the top between swarms of bloodthirsty thugs, mutants, and cultists. Will you dethrone the Emperor and rule with an iron fist?
Werewolf Pinball – September 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere
The curse of the Werewolf is back… in Pinball! Survive the night and try to hunt him down, discover all the secrets and complete all the missions to become number 1 in the world! Or at least, the best among your friends by sharing your high score on the online leaderboard.