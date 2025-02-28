Innovate UK Global Alliance Africa has officially announced the winners of the 2024 NextGen Space Challenge. This key initiative under the UK-Africa Space Technology for Sustainability Global Innovation Network is designed to identify the next generation of space technology entrepreneurs in the UK, South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda, and reflects Africa’s growing influence in the global space sector.

Following an intense pitch event earlier in February, the winners have been selected:

Climate AI Project – Led by Jules Udahemuka (Rwanda), this initiative enhances the ClimeODE framework, optimizing it for Rwanda’s specific needs while ensuring scalability to other regions.

CanSat Kenya – Led by Billy Nyaga, Brenda Chepkemoi, and Lynne Wonder Kariuki (Kenya), this STEM education program allows students to design and launch CanSat satellites, fostering early interest in space technology.

(WATCH THE PITCHS HERE: https://iuk-business-connect.org.uk/events/nextgen-space-challenge-pitching-event/)

Alana Kruger, Knowledge Transfer Manager at Innovate UK Business Connect, emphasized the transformative impact of space technology on industries like environmental monitoring and food security. Meanwhile, Etim Offiong, CEO of the African Space Leadership Institute, reiterated the challenge’s role in shaping Africa’s future space leaders.

The three best pitches received innovation awards of up to £1,000.

Beyond entrepreneurship, the challenge fosters international collaboration in sustainable space technology, supported by key partners including the UK, South African, Kenyan, and Rwandan Space Agencies, the African Space Leadership Institute (ASLI), and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The competition welcomes individuals or teams of up to four, aged 21–35 or recent graduates, marking a bold step toward empowering young innovators in the space industry.