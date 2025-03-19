Neymar is back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The Brazilian soccer star is being accused of cheating for allegedly attending a party with 20 escorts.

Despite the allegations, Neymar and his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, appear to be standing together, denying any wrongdoing.

The scandal comes as he deals with injuries and career setbacks, as per reports.

Did Neymar cheat again?

After it was reported that Neymar, a Brazilian superstar, partied with escorts while Bruna Biancardi, his model girlfriend, was expecting their second child, they put on a united front.

Neymar publicly apologized to Biancardi for cheating on her during her pregnancy, saying he “made a mistake.” The couple welcomed their first child in 2023.

Although Biancardi decided to forgive Neymar and they are currently expecting a second child, the 33-year-old football player has since been accused of cheating on her once more, as quoted in a report by the Daily Mail.Brazilian publication Leo Dias claims that Neymar recently went to a party with twenty escorts, and there have been rumors that he betrayed Biancardi there.

How did Bruna Biancardi react?

It is known that Biancardi confronted Neymar after receiving videos of him with other women, but according to the report, Neymar left the party in a helicopter and never came home.

Any Awuada, one of the escorts, admitted to sleeping with Neymar at the party and that another woman joined them in bed, according to the Brazilian TV show Fofocalizando,as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Neymar, however, has reportedly denied going to the party and stated that he loaned his helicopter to a friend.

His Instagram story now features a picture of him and Biancardi having fun with their daughter, Mavie.

Biancardi reportedly left Santos yesterday to visit another of his mansions in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, despite his post seemingly indicating that they are on good terms.

What’s next for Neymar’s career?

The allegations that Neymar cheated on Biancardi were made just as he seemed to be turning his career around.

Due to numerous injury setbacks, Neymar was limited to just seven appearances for Al-Hilal during his turbulent 18 months in Saudi Arabia. In January, he returned to his boyhood club, Santos.

Earlier this month, he was called up to the national team for the first time since October 2023, and he has six goal involvements in seven games for the Brazilian team.

But after suffering yet another injury last week, he was forced to leave the team.

Since it enabled him to attend his sister’s birthday celebration, that setback fueled one of football’s most popular conspiracy theories.

The fact that Neymar has routinely missed games around his sister’s birthday throughout his career has raised suspicion that this is not a coincidence.

FAQs

What are the most recent cheating allegations against Neymar?

Neymar has been accused of partying with 20 escorts while his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, is pregnant. An escort even claimed she was with him that night, but Neymar denies going to the party and says he lent his helicopter to a friend.

How does Neymar handle the scandal?

Neymar shared a photo of himself with Biancardi and their daughter, implying they are still together. According to reports, Biancardi left their home after confronting him about the alleged incident.

