Neymar will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Uruguay.

The forward was in tears after being carried off the field on a stretcher in Montevideo and his club, Al-Hilal, have revealed the extent of the damage.

“The medical tests Neymar underwent, confirmed the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus tear injury in his knee, he will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later,” read a statement on Twitter.

Brazil were trailing to Darwin Núñez’s opening goal at Estadio Centenario when Neymar landed awkwardly after colliding with Nicolás de la Cruz just before half-time. The 31-year-old, who joined the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, was carried off in distress as he cupped his hands to his face.

After De la Cruz made sure of Uruguay’s win, Neymar was reportedly seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

“The striker will undergo surgery, on a date yet to be set, to correct the injuries,” the Brazilian FA (CBF) said in a statement.

“The medical department of the Brazilian national team … and Al Hilal are in constant contact and are aligned in the athlete’s recovery.”

Neymar’s career has been plagued with injuries. He spent three lengthy spells on the sidelines with his former club Paris St Germain after sustaining right foot injuries.

In the 2014 World Cup, he suffered a back injury in the quarter-final victory over Colombia, ruling him out of the 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany.

At Russia 2018, injuries again hampered his dream of winning the World Cup. Early that year, Neymar suffered a sprained right ankle that affected the fifth metatarsal in his foot.

He missed 16 games for PSG at the end of the 2017-18 domestic season and was never fully fit as he played through pain for Brazil in Russia until they were knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals.

The forward suffered similar injuries in 2019, 2021 and at last year’s Qatar World Cup. Earlier this year, he underwent right ankle surgery that required five months of recovery, before he left PSG to sign a two-year deal with Al-Hilal.