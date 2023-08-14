





In his first NFL game action, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson enjoyed a solid debut with 67 passing yards and one touchdown against the Bills on Saturday. However, some analysts and fans believe his performance was more impressive than the stats might indicate.

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms explained that he thought Richardson shined in his limited action.

“The dude looked good. It looked real good,” Simms said. “It looked eye-popping, he looked more comfortable than I had thought.”

Then, Simms made a bold comparison when watching Richardson’s highlights from Saturday afternoon.

“It’s Josh Allen-looking a little there with some of these throws,” he added, comparing the Colts rookie to Buffalo’s Pro Bowl signal-caller.

Allen possesses a rare combination of arm strength, athleticism and speed. However, the Bills were patient with Allen to begin his career, something that NBC Sports’s Mike Florio stressed to Simms.

“It took Josh Allen three seasons to become Josh Allen, so let’s not rush Anthony Richardson,” Florio said.

Indianapolis selected Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, even though the quarterback only started for one season in college. Still, Richardson impressed enough at Florida to be the third quarterback taken in the draft.



