





In an ideal situation, family should come before work, but Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn't see why the two have to conflict. Earlier this year, McVay's wife Veronika Khomyn announced they were expecting their first child together this fall in the middle of football season. Now, with the countdown entering its final days, McVay doesn't plan on altering his schedule if his wife goes into labor while he's working or preparing for a game.

“I’m not going to miss a game,” McVay stated plainly to reporters. “My son knows better than to come during a game.”

The statement comes after McVay first raised concerns that he would miss a game if his son’s birth happened on a game day. “In terms of if he comes during a game or something like that? I won’t be at the game,” McVay said last week. “It’s coming up here in the next couple weeks. It could be any day now.”

Baby McVay knows ball. pic.twitter.com/hcrL4C7Lgq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 18, 2023

The Rams are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 22. McVay’s contingency plan is already in place if the baby comes at an unexpected time—or if any issues come up during the birth. According to ESPN, the head coach “didn’t want to get too specific with all the planning, but unless something goes totally unforeseen, everything’s on track for what the planning and all that kind of stuff was.”

“Everything is kind of on schedule for what we had planned and do not see that interfering with anything as it relates football-wise,” he added.

Unfortunately, babies don't exactly operate on NFL schedules.






