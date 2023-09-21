Quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Chargers Herbert makes the list for the third week in a row. How can we go away from that matchup with the Vikings? It’s the highest game total of the week and through the first two games of the season, Herbert has scored the second-most DFS points at the QB position. Kirk Cousins, Vikings Gregory Bull/AP Cousins has scored the most DFS points on a per-game basis this season. He logged a ton of points in the loss on Thursday Night Football, and I expect Cousins, Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson to light it up again this week vs. a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-most DFS points to opposing QBs this season. Dak Prescott, Cowboys The Dallas defense has taken center stage in the first two games of the season, but this should be the week we see Dak and the offense come out strong. There isn’t a much better matchup than Prescott vs. the Cardinals, who just allowed a QB1 finish to Daniel Jones — who scored just about all of those points in the second half.

Running Backs Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks The Panthers rank 31st vs. the run so far in 2022, and Walker is clearly the lead back in the Seattle offense with 67% of the team’s rushing attempts. He scored a pair of TDs in last week’s upset win over the Lions. The Panthers have allowed four TDs across the first two contests. Tony Pollard, Cowboys I like Dak, but I also like Pollard in this game. The Cardinals have allowed three TDs to running backs this year — two rushing and one receiving — and Pollard is the bell cow for Dallas. If Dak can get the Cowboys out to a big lead, the game script may also be in his favor. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs Pacheco has played 50% of the snaps and owns 44.4% of the team’s rushing attempts, despite getting a slow start in Week 1. The matchup is right with Chicago, and with the Chiefs favored by 12, the game script should also work in his favor.

Wide Receivers Mike Evans, Buccaneers Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Through two games this season, Evans is the WR2; so much for the narrative that Mayfield can’t hit deep receivers. Evans is averaging nine targets and 118.5 receiving per game, and the Eagles have allowed the fourth-most DFS points to opposing wideouts this year. Justin Jefferson, Vikings Through the first two games of the season, no team has allowed more points to opposing wideouts than the Chargers. Through two games, no receiver has more yards than Jefferson. This one is easy. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys If you’re in on Dak, then you should also consider Lamb, who is averaging 110 receiving yards per game but has yet to score a TD this season. It feels like that TD should come this Sunday. The Cardinals are allowing the sixth-most receiving yards per target this season with a 72.2% catch-rate. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts Pittman has seen an average of 11.5 targets per game this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL at the position. Whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew under center, Pittman should find success vs. a Baltimore secondary that has allowed the eighth-most receiving yards this year.