It’s time to start setting your DFS lineups for Week 3!
Sunday’s slate is a little shorter with two games again on Monday Night Football. It’s worth mentioning that the highest game total of the week is Chargers vs. Vikings, which is set all the way up at 54.5 according to SI Sportsbook. The Broncos vs. Dolphins (48.5) and Chicago vs. Kansas City (47.5) come in with the next-highest. We will be fading most players in the Jets vs. Patriots and the Titans vs. Browns games, which have the lowest game totals of the week.
Today’s article will feature players that should return value with no regard to specific salary. You will need to spend up for a few and some will be mid-range, but all are expected to outperform their salaries.
If you want to be contrarian or simply need a very inexpensive player for your lineups, you will find a few of those players in Friday’s DFS Bargains article. Check that out tomorrow. Last week’s bargains article included Tank Dell, Zack Moss, Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White, Tutu Atwell, and Josh Reynolds.
Let’s do it.
Quarterbacks
Justin Herbert, Chargers
Herbert makes the list for the third week in a row. How can we go away from that matchup with the Vikings? It’s the highest game total of the week and through the first two games of the season, Herbert has scored the second-most DFS points at the QB position.
Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Cousins has scored the most DFS points on a per-game basis this season. He logged a ton of points in the loss on Thursday Night Football, and I expect Cousins, Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson to light it up again this week vs. a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-most DFS points to opposing QBs this season.
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
The Dallas defense has taken center stage in the first two games of the season, but this should be the week we see Dak and the offense come out strong. There isn’t a much better matchup than Prescott vs. the Cardinals, who just allowed a QB1 finish to Daniel Jones — who scored just about all of those points in the second half.
Running Backs
Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks
The Panthers rank 31st vs. the run so far in 2022, and Walker is clearly the lead back in the Seattle offense with 67% of the team’s rushing attempts. He scored a pair of TDs in last week’s upset win over the Lions. The Panthers have allowed four TDs across the first two contests.
Tony Pollard, Cowboys
I like Dak, but I also like Pollard in this game. The Cardinals have allowed three TDs to running backs this year — two rushing and one receiving — and Pollard is the bell cow for Dallas. If Dak can get the Cowboys out to a big lead, the game script may also be in his favor.
Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs
Pacheco has played 50% of the snaps and owns 44.4% of the team’s rushing attempts, despite getting a slow start in Week 1. The matchup is right with Chicago, and with the Chiefs favored by 12, the game script should also work in his favor.
Wide Receivers
Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Through two games this season, Evans is the WR2; so much for the narrative that Mayfield can’t hit deep receivers. Evans is averaging nine targets and 118.5 receiving per game, and the Eagles have allowed the fourth-most DFS points to opposing wideouts this year.
Justin Jefferson, Vikings
Through the first two games of the season, no team has allowed more points to opposing wideouts than the Chargers. Through two games, no receiver has more yards than Jefferson. This one is easy.
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
If you’re in on Dak, then you should also consider Lamb, who is averaging 110 receiving yards per game but has yet to score a TD this season. It feels like that TD should come this Sunday. The Cardinals are allowing the sixth-most receiving yards per target this season with a 72.2% catch-rate.
Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
Pittman has seen an average of 11.5 targets per game this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL at the position. Whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew under center, Pittman should find success vs. a Baltimore secondary that has allowed the eighth-most receiving yards this year.
Tight Ends
Jake Ferguson, Cowboys
If you want to complete the Dallas stack, the matchup with the Cardinals is great for the Dallas tight end this weekend. Ferguson found pay dirt on Sunday vs. the Jets and was targeted four times. He caught three passes for 11 yards, but that number could be better vs. a Cardinals defense that allowed the most fantasy points to the position in 2022, and has allowed the third-most receiving yards to tight ends through the first two games of the season.
Hunter Henry, Patriots
The Jets allowed a pair of TDs to Dallas tight ends last week, and Henry seems to be the focal point of Bill O’Brien’s offense. Henry has averaged 54 yards and a touchdown per game this season.
Kyle Pitts, Falcons
Yes, I know Arthur Smith likes to run the ball — but this is the perfect opportunity for Pitts. The Lions have allowed the most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this year, and at this point playing Pitts could even be contrarian.