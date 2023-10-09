An over-excited NFL fan stepped in to stop Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill from handing a touchdown ball to his mother.

The wide receiver connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 64-yard pass that helped Miami extend the lead early in the second half of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

After running into the end zone, Hill then climbed towards the stands to see his mother, Anesha Sanchez, who was making her way towards the pitch.

The Dolphins star then tossed the ball into the crowd but before Sanchez could catch it, another supporter wearing Dolphins colours tipped the ball to himself.

As Hill’s mother, and other fans, pleaded her case, the man quickly handed the ball off to her.