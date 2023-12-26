





The San Francisco 49ers got on the scoreboard first in their Week 16 Christmas night matchup with the Baltimore Ravens with a safety. The two points resulted from Lamar Jackson being called for intentional grounding while throwing from his end zone.

Jackson attempted to get rid of the ball while falling to the ground. However, the fall was caused by the Ravens quarterback tripping over umpire Alex Moore, who stumbled backward as he tried to avoid Jackson rolling to his left.

Initially, NFL fans on social media reacted to Jackson being called for intentional grounding when he was tripped by an official. But that outrage quickly turned to laughter when TV cameras caught the expression on Moore’s face as he staggered and realized he was going to fall. To say he was surprised might be an understatement.

Here’s a sampling of reactions to the wacky play:

Roughin the passer by the ref, way too low — Classicbaren (@Classicbaren) December 26, 2023

One of the funniest plays of all time! — Tglizz (@TheRealTglizz) December 26, 2023

NFL: we need the officials to have more of a "legitimate" impact on the game and demand respect/authority.

Refs: we got you commish…. — Dave Durst (@dvdurst08) December 26, 2023

Ref not expecting a guy to run backwards 20 yards into his own endzone. — Eddie Dawson (@chipman88) December 26, 2023

That was just bizarre. Dude gets an invisible tackle inside the endzone and after that he was laughing — Patrick Barbosa (@Patrick72735949) December 26, 2023

WAY to high in his pedal. Keep those shoulders over your toes. #EverythingDB 📝 pic.twitter.com/a6mJZSexHL — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) December 26, 2023







