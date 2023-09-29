





Jordan Love and the Packers limped through the first half of Sunday Night Football against the rival Lions, trailing 27–3 by the time the halftime whistle sounded.

Detroit was dominant on both ends of the ball during the primetime game, stifling Green Bay’s offense at virtually every opportunity.

Love, who was pressured nearly every time he dropped back, despite the Lions not even blitzing, had 50 passing yards heading into halftime. He was sacked four times and lost 36 yards, unable to get the ball out before the pass rush arrived.

The rushing attack wasn’t much better, with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combining for seven yards on just five attempts.

Love and the Packers exited Lambeau Field to a chorus of boos at halftime, and fans on social media were equally critical of their performance. They had plenty to say about the team’s dismal display during the first half on Thursday night.

Please pray for me. Nothing's wrong I just have Jordan Love as my fantasy QB — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) September 29, 2023

they couldn’t even protect jordan love long enough for him to heave up a hail mary and that guy was in my mentions earlier trying to tell me that the pass protection is fine — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) September 29, 2023

Halftime head MRI on Jordan Love at the half pic.twitter.com/KAQ3ffnGIb — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) September 29, 2023

Stat of the Half: Jordan Love's ANY/A = -1.9 Adjusted net Yards per Attempt (takes into account sacks & interceptions). Meaning every time Jordan Love attempted a pass has attributed to -1.9 yards worth of value on the field. NO time to throw in a messy pocket all night — Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) September 29, 2023

A halftime disaster in the numbers:

Jordan Love – 50 yards (net 14)

Romeo Doubs – 30 yards

Aaron Jones – 2 yards

Luke Musgrave – 1 yard

Christian Watson – 0 yards

Jayden Reed – 0 yards — Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) September 29, 2023

Obviously Jordan Love is unraveling, off target, losing poise and confidence. BUT YOU CAN'T LEAP TO ANY CONCLUSIONS BECAUSE HE'S DOWN TWO VERY GOOD OFFENSIVE LINEMEN AND HAS LITTLE TO NO TIME TO SET AND THROW. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 29, 2023

I’m not going to tweet that Jordan Love sucks because last time it blew up in my face but I do think Jordan Love sucks even though I’m not tweeting that he sucks — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 29, 2023

I sure hope Lou Holtz doesn’t say the Packers aren’t tough — Karsch and Anderson (@DougAndGator971) September 29, 2023

Packers fans watching this game pic.twitter.com/q6shbyf1z4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 29, 2023

Legit one of the worst first halves I've seen as a Packers fan in a LONG time — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) September 29, 2023







