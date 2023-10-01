





The Bears’ 2023 season just keeps getting worse.

Chicago entered Sunday’s game vs. the Broncos with a 0–3 record. But quarterback Justin Fields came out strong in the beginning, helping the Bears to a 21–7 first half lead. Fields completed 16-of-17 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. On the first drive of the second half, Fields threw another touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28–7.

Then things went wrong. The Broncos scored a touchdown, then another, followed by a fumble touchdown on consecutive drives. All of a sudden, the game was tied at 28 points.

The Bears then tried to convert a play on 4th-and-1 on their next drive, but failed to get a first down. Denver made a field goal on the following possession to take a 31–28 lead with just under two minutes left.

Fields led the Bears near field goal range on the next drive, but threw an interception to end the game and complete one of the roughest collapses in this NFL season so far.

Obviously, NFL fans were highly critical of the Bears’ performance and coach Matt Eberflus on social media. Fans are ready to see a new coach in Chicago, it sounds like. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Bears fans seeing Broncos complete a 21-point comeback 😅 (via mojobrookzz/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/e8sB75xYKu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2023

3 minutes left

4th and short.

Tie game

Bears try to get Broncos to jump. They don’t

Call timeout

Go for it anyway instead of a 35 yard field goal

Dont get it

Give up a 47 yard pass

Then a field goal

Then lose

0-4 pic.twitter.com/2vpDlvJ3KA — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 1, 2023

If I'm #Bears management, that would do it for me. That's one of the most baffling calls I've seen. Especially after giving up the timeout. Not taking the points is one thing but taking the ball out of Fields' hands is bad. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 1, 2023

broncos defense trying to stop the bears pic.twitter.com/nQKOp6avbk — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 1, 2023

I know they won’t & it probably wouldn’t even be logical but I’d fire Matt Eberflus tomorrow. We saw the same mistakes all of last year in a “tank year”. Seeing them again this year equates to him just being bad at his job. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 1, 2023

Matt Eberflus has earned whatever happens to him in Chicago. He’s worked hard for his fate. I am disgusted. #Bears — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 1, 2023

There is no way the bears just let the broncos come back 😭 pic.twitter.com/4IE6E1DIEp — D1 hater (@maskeduphater) October 1, 2023

The saying never gets old. "Bad teams find a way to lose."#Bears — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) October 1, 2023

ONLY THE BEARS CAN FIND A WAY TO LOSE A GAME WITH THIS STATLINE pic.twitter.com/dzlCMDNlg6 — Dylan (@NotCease) October 1, 2023

Lmao you can’t make this up, at least give the Bears credit for finding new and innovative ways to lose games — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 1, 2023

Justin Fields goes 28/35 for 335 yards, 4 TDs….and the Bears still lose after a 4th quarter implosion — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 1, 2023







