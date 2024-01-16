





The stage is set for an electric AFC divisional round matchup in the NFL playoffs between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills next weekend.

The Bills took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round on Monday evening to cement their place in the next round, and they’ll now be hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 21, in what will be the first road playoff game of Mahomes’s career, excluding Super Bowls.

The two sides have featured in some classic battles in the postseason over the past few years, including their thrilling matchup in the divisional round back in 2021, when Kansas City escaped with a 42–36 win in overtime. This marks their third postseason meeting in the past four seasons.

The NFL world was delighted with the enticing matchup on next week’s playoff slate, and fans voiced their excitement on X over what could be another classic showdown.

Chiefs-Bills in Buffalo. Absolutely can’t wait. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 16, 2024

The atmosphere in Orchard Park will be slightly different than a half-full Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl LV. #Chiefs–#Bills gonna be fun. https://t.co/cSoxLgaTgP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2024

The amount of trash talk on this app between Bills and Chiefs fans this week is gonna demand a 30-for-30 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 16, 2024

#Bills #Chiefs always delivers. And the Bills finally get what they want — Kansas City in their house in January. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 16, 2024

Bills vs Chiefs in the Playoffs for the 3rd time in 4 years. Get your popcorn ready — First Responder Drew (@haaaaandrew) January 16, 2024

The #Chiefs and #Bills will meet for the third time in the playoffs in the last four years. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen is becoming the new Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 16, 2024

Chiefs vs Bills in playoffs is our generations version of football heritage — Will Rucker (@Will_Rucker3_AD) January 16, 2024

Patrick Mahomes playing his first true road game in the playoffs in Buffalo feels poetic given the rivalry and story between the #Bills & Chiefs #BillsMafia #GoBills — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) January 16, 2024

Bills Chiefs gonna be that game — fivepointsvids (@FivePointsVids) January 16, 2024

Chiefs/Bills is the NFL’s best new rivalry. Can’t wait for next weekend. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 16, 2024







