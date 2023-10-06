





A D.J. Moore reception sparked a bit of controversy on social media after fans weren’t convinced referees made the correct decision in ruling the Bears wide receiver out of bounds on a big play.

Late into the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Commanders, Moore caught a pass along the sideline and broke free toward the end zone. However, an official whistled the play dead after indicating that Moore stepped out of bounds at the 31-yard line.

From the angle on the Thursday Night Football broadcast, it was difficult to determine whether Moore stepped out of bounds. He seemed frustrated by the whistle too, stomping around after the play was blown dead.

Play on the field resumed without much of a hitch, and Chicago ended the drive with a field goal. However, NFL fans and fantasy football managers on social media weren’t exactly thrilled with the whistle signaling Moore out of bounds, and questioned why a clear replay wasn’t shown on the broadcast.

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗘 𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘: #Bears WR DJ Moore stepped out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/UeF5DM2jm5 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 6, 2023

DJ Moore stepped out of bounds?pic.twitter.com/hCTMqQY4PH — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 6, 2023

Where did Moore step out of bounds? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 6, 2023

He never stepped out. Show us where he stepped out! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 6, 2023

so we aren't going to get a replay of whether DJ Moore was actually out of bounds? nice product — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 6, 2023

Government conspiracy going on not showing if DJ Moore actually stepped out of bounds — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 6, 2023

I'm gonna need to see where DJ Moore stepped out of bounds. To me, it didn't look like his foot touched the line. Feel like they should've at least looked into it. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 6, 2023

Did DJ Moore even step out of bounds there? And why didn’t the broadcast show a replay lol wtf — Jeremy "Sell the team George" Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) October 6, 2023

Was DJ Moore even close to going out? They gonna show us? — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 6, 2023

Are we absolutely certain DJ Moore was out of bounds? — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) October 6, 2023







