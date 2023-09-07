Week 1 is here! Football is back, and so are The MMQB’s weekly staff picks. There are plenty of great story lines for the opening slate, from the Lions’ getting their chance to take on the defending champion Chiefs in prime time, to several rookie quarterbacks in the starting lineup to Aaron Rodgers’s Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Bills.
Our crew sees plenty of upset potential, especially from the Steelers, Packers and Titans.
Here’s who is picking games this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, editor
Claire Kuwana, editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread.
Bold denotes an upset.