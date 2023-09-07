



Week 1 is here! Football is back, and so are The MMQB’s weekly staff picks. There are plenty of great story lines for the opening slate, from the Lions’ getting their chance to take on the defending champion Chiefs in prime time, to several rookie quarterbacks in the starting lineup to Aaron Rodgers’s Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Bills.

Our crew sees plenty of upset potential, especially from the Steelers, Packers and Titans.

Here’s who is picking games this season:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Conor Orr, senior writer

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Matt Verderame, staff writer

John Pluym, managing editor

Mitch Goldich, editor

Claire Kuwana, editor

All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread.

