





After a week of controversy surrounding Mac Jones, the NFL reached a decision on Saturday regarding an alleged cheap shot from the Patriots quarterback to Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The NFL determined Jones, 25, will not face discipline after video review failed to display sufficient evidence to support Gardner’s claim following Sunday’s game, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In the aftermath of the Patriots’ 15–10 win over the Jets in Week 3, Gardner made headlines after the New York star declared Jones hit him in the “private parts” following a tense mid-game exchange. Gardner later took his accusations to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday in a post showing an alternate angle of his interaction with the Pats QB.

Despite Gardner’s efforts, Saturday’s decision will now close the book on another questionable on-field altercation involving Jones, who was asked about the alleged dirty hit on Wednesday but declined to acknowledge the question.

In addition to his run-in with Gardner, Jones has previously faced claims of being a dirty player after a 2021 situation with Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns and receiving a fine in 2022 for a hit on veteran CB Eli Apple.



