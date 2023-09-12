





Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury on the first drive of his debut with the franchise after being sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers could be seen getting up after the sack and attempting to walk off the injury, before sitting back down on the field as the training staff rushed to his aid.

He was helped off the field and escorted to the medical tent, from where a cart could be seen escorting him to the locker room.

The team reported that Rodgers had sustained an ankle injury on the play and is questionable to return to Monday’s game against Buffalo.

The NFL world was left in awe at Rodgers’ injury, with reactions pouring in on social media from football fans and media members alike.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Absolutely GUTTED for Aaron Rodgers — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2023

"Holy cow! I cannot believe this." Peyton was shook by Aaron Rodgers' early injury. pic.twitter.com/rhmSXMW6O5 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

NOT THE CART — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 12, 2023

Can't make it up! — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is being carted off. What a nightmare. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 12, 2023

They're carting Aaron Rodgers off the field less than five minutes into his first game as a Jet. Wow. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 12, 2023

Realistically, the way Rodgers left the field I don’t expect him to come back tonight. So let’s stay positive. I’m glad we have Zach to come in and I’m glad he’s had the tutelage that he’s had with Aaron. I hope he’s got his scrambling shoes on tonight!! GO JETS!!! — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 12, 2023

Hate that man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

Man… Jets fans have to have the worst experience as sports fans on earth. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 12, 2023







