





Although the Dallas Cowboys’ season ended in stunning fashion with a loss on wild-card weekend, owner Jerry Jones decided to keep coach Mike McCarthy for another season. The decision comes despite many fans and analysts believing that a loss to the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers was enough for Dallas to make a change.

Many people believed that Jones may decide to move on, especially with coaches like Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh available. Once the news broke, fans and analysts throughout the NFL world expressed their shock that Jones would keep McCarthy following such an embarrassing playoff loss.

This can’t be true https://t.co/a1Gyfig1WV — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 18, 2024

Jerry Jones, choosing to bring back Mike McCarthy when Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll (among others are all available) is proof: He isn't serious about winning Super Bowls. Period. https://t.co/HYA86sfkFc — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 18, 2024

I appreciate that they went with the photo where even McCarthy appears confused by this https://t.co/JmO0vZ0Eo6 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) January 18, 2024

Dallas is making the classic mistake… to fix a problem you have to admit there IS a problem. Doing the same thing and expecting different results hardly ever works https://t.co/ZMaFoPiUyA — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 18, 2024

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

– Albert Einstein #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jxU3fQW8bp — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 18, 2024

Cowboys gonna give McCarthy another shot. My God. That’s some 100% pure, grass fed, organic Definition of Insanity stuff right there. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 18, 2024

There has never been a coach as pre-fired as Mike McCarthy next season. You think you've seen pre-fired guys. Bears John Fox. Mike Mularkey generally. Ron Rivera this year. But no one has ever been this pre-fired. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 18, 2024

Not serious about winning a SB. All talk. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 18, 2024

Next year will be the last year on McCarthy’s contract, and Dallas is not expected to extend him before the season begins. That means that it will be a make-or-break year for the head coach, and another disappointing finish could mean the Cowboys are looking for a new coach by this time next year.

However, much of the NFL world believes that should have been the case this year, and it showed on social media.







