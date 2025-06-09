Earlier this year, a key collusion case filed by the NFL Players Association regarding certain veteran quarterback contracts resulted in a 61-page ruling. The outcome was a mixed bag for both sides. And the document continues to be hidden from view by the league and the union.

And we’ve decided to continue to push for its release.

Beyond the fact that the public has a clear interest in any and all questions regarding a sports league that millions religiously follow and state and local governments routinely subsidize, the members of the NFLPA have a right to know. The document has not been shared with them.

It also hasn’t been given to at least two of the three players who were the focal points of the case — Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. (We don’t currently know whether Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did or did not receive the document.)

It’s one thing for the league and the union to refuse to let the media see the document. It’s quite another to conceal it from the members of the union, including the members who were most directly impacted by the case.

We nevertheless will keep pushing for its release. We’ve asked both the league and the union for the document. And if the answer is no, we hope to get a semi-plausible explanation for that from both parties.

It won’t keep us from continuing to push for its release. We all have a right to see it. Especially the members of the NFLPA. Especially those who were at the heart of the case.