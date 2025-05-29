The Florida Panthers demonstrated their championship mettle on Wednesday night(May 28), rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

This victory propels the Panthers to their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final, underscoring their dominance in recent NHL seasons.

The game began with Carolina’s Sebastian Aho netting two goals in the first period, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead. However, the Panthers responded emphatically in the second period, scoring three goals in rapid succession.

Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov led the comeback



Matthew Tkachuk initiated the comeback with a power-play deflection, followed by quick goals from Evan Rodrigues and Anton Lundell, turning the tide in Florida’s favor.

In the third period, after Seth Jarvis tied the game for Carolina, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov executed a pivotal play, assisting Carter Verhaeghe’s go-ahead goal. Sam Bennett sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, marking his league-leading 10th playoff goal. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky contributed significantly with 20 saves.

Eetu Luostarinen’s injury



Despite the triumph, the Panthers faced adversity as forward Eetu Luostarinen exited the game due to injury. Coach Paul Maurice later indicated that Luostarinen is not expected to miss significant time. Maurice also made headlines by abstaining from the traditional postgame handshake line, explaining that he believes this ritual should be reserved for players, emphasizing the authenticity of their mutual respect.The Panthers previously overcame the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game series. Now, they await the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars, with Edmonton currently leading the series 3-1.

As the Panthers prepare for the Stanley Cup Final, their focus remains unwavering. “It’s all business, and we’ve got a bigger goal in mind,” Tkachuk stated, reflecting the team’s determination to defend their championship title.

