Nia Long Quotes ‘Oochie Wally’ Lyrics To Celebrate Hip Hop 50

Nia Long has taken a page out of Nas’ rap catalog and recited a famous bar that was spit about her back in the early 2000s to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

On Saturday (August 12), the Hollywood veteran actress took to Twitter and posted the catchy line from 2001’s “Oochie Wally” by the Queensbridge rap legend and Bravehearts.

“Like Nia Long in a cherry thong with the lights on Oochie Wally, 2001 @Nas,” she said.

“Hip-hop turns 50!!! The love is oh so real. Thank you for defining the culture [kissing face emoji][red heart emoji].”

While Long attributes the lyric to Nas (since it was his song) it was technically Horse, husband of rap great Heather B, who rapped “Like Nia Long in a cherry thong with the lights on, Sippin Perignon with Kelly Price on,” in the closing verse of the song.

Check out the tweet below:

Like Nia Long in a cherry thong with the lights on

Oochie Wally, 2001 @Nas Hip-hop turns 50!!! The love is oh so real. Thank you for defining the culture. 😘 ❤️ — Nia Long (@NiaLong) August 12, 2023

“Oochie Wally” was off of Nas’ 2000 compilation album Nas & Ill Will Records Presents QB’s Finest. The album featured New York artists such as Mobb Deep, Cormega, and MC Shan.

Aside from revisiting vintage rap lyrics, Nia Long was also met with adoration by Ghostface Killah back in July.

On July 6, the Wu-Tang Clan member took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and her embracing for a hug at a dimly lit event.

“My Old Crush gave me a Hug …. shout out to @iamnialong,” Ghostface captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t help themselves in the comments section, as they referenced a line dedicated to Nia Long from Ghostface’s 2000 Supreme Clientele interlude, “Who Would You Fuck.”

On the song, Ghostface can be heard talking to other men about which female celebrities he would like to sleep with. Towards the end, he chose between Halle Berry and Nia Long.

“Nia or Halle Berry, though? Yeah, now you talkin’ ’bout some primetime!” he says on the shit-talking track.

Ghostface also threw in a bar about the Friday star on his 2001 record, “The Hilton,” featuring his rap brethren Raekwon.

“Glittered out, stout face, tec, Rae up in the Hilton/ Heard Nia Long is in the building,” he rapped on the Bulletproof Wallets cut.

Nia Long has been a coveted figure in the world of Hip Hop for decades. Rappers including JAY-Z, Kanye West, A$AP Ferg, and more have all paid homage to her in their lyrics.

In October 2022, Cam’ron slid into the 52-year-old’s DMs on Instagram after her then-fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged infidelity.

“Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Cam’s romantic message began. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.

“You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better then [sic] that. You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine [sic] for as a couple.”