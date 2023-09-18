Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi have went ahead and got identical tattoos that are dedicated to their son, Legendary Love Cannon.

On Friday (September 15), Tiesi took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes footage of the entire process from start to finish and tagged Cannon in the post.

The clip starts with the couple picking out where they wanted the permanent ink to be placed on their body. From there, they both picked the font and styling of how they wanted the tattoo to look.

While Bre Tiesi decided to have “Legendary” tattooed on the base of her neck, Nick Cannon got “Legendary” on his chest.

“L•E•G•E•N•D•A•R•Y [Black heart, baby bottle emoji],” Tiesi said in her caption. “Been talking about getting this tattoo since my pregnancy, but you know we had to wait for the best @alenatattoos to do it [100 emoji]. I’ve always wanted a neck tat [Tongue out face emoji] what a way to end NYFW!”

Both Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed Legendary Love Cannon last June.

Recently, they had some fun recreating a scene from the 2009 Wayans family film, Dance Flick.

Poking fun at himself for having so many children with the idea that his time with them would be brief, the scene they chose is when Baby Daddy (Shawn Wayans) stops by his ex’s house to “pick up” his son – which is quite literally lifting him up and then exiting.

“A good Father always picks up his son @bre_tiesi,” Nick captioned the clip.

50 Cent recently questioned why Nick Cannon would have 12 children, noting that he can’t imagine having that many kids in one house.

In an interview with Forbes, 50 spoke on his regret at buying a large mansion for himself, and added that he still took up the same amount of space as he would have in a smaller home. He noted that Cannon and his plethora of babies likely would have appreciated the space.

“If I had Nick Cannon’s 12 kids or shit like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody’s here,” 50 joked. “But I’m not going to have kids like that. I don’t want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don’t feel like your friend anymore.”

He added, “I don’t know what the fuck is wrong with Nick Cannon,” and quickly corrected himself, saying that the “old 50 Cent” slipped out and he is now the “new” version of himself.