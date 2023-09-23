Nick Cannon continues to sing the praises of his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, now claiming that she literally saved his life at one point.

In an interview with The Diary of a CEO, which aired on Thursday (September 21), the multihyphenate revealed that the “Emotions” singer was there for him when he passed out after a jog.

This happened, Cannon explained, before he was officially diagnosed with lupus, so he wasn’t sure what was going on. However, he knew something was wrong when he was unconscious in the bathroom.

“Mariah came in and found me,” he said. “And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen… I didn’t think it was that bad because I had just got back from jogging in Aspen. So they’re like, ‘He probably has altitude sickness.’

“I was just dehydrated so that was the narrative we were going with. But the longer I was in the hospital [the doctors] were like, ‘Oh, maybe he has a kidney stone because there’s something going on back there.’ And I was like, ‘No, it wasn’t a kidney stone.’”

He continued: “But I think that’s what you do when you find a help-mate. When you find someone that you’re in matrimony with. I went hard for her, and I’d still go hard for her. I’d lay down my life for her, even today.”

Check out the interview below:

During an interview with The Shade Room back in March, Nick Cannon revealed that Mariah Carey was also his “greatest love.”

The Wild ‘N Out host spoke fondly about his multiple baby mothers — with whom he’s fathered 12 children — but said he’s always considered Mariah Carey the true love of his life.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that,” Cannon said of the Grammy-winning singer. “Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

He continued: “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space’ … When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

related news Nick Cannon Says He Would Get Back With Ex-Wife Mariah Carey In A Heartbeat: ‘That’s My Fantasy’ July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, on the music side of things, Nick Cannon recently revealed that it’s unlikely he’ll ever put out another rap album because the music being made by today’s Hip Hop artists just isn’t challenging enough for him.

Speaking to HipHopDX in April, he explained that despite putting out his self-titled rap album in 2003, he never considered himself a rapper.

“To define me is to confine me,” he told DX. “I never thought I was a rapper. That’s why I think I just kind of never — I wouldn’t say I didn’t take it seriously, but I was more focused on being a producer, a musician.”

Even when his lead single “Gigolo” was enjoying its time in the limelight, Cannon was already thinking about other areas of music he wanted to be in.

“I feel like even when I started I was evolving as a musician, you know, everything from production, being a piano guy, guitar, playing various instruments and stuff. I was always on that,” he explained. “Rhyming words was never that exciting to me.”