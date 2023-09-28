Nick Cannon was diagnosed with Lupus in 2012 when he was married to Mariah Carey, and he credits the superstar singer with the reason he’s still alive today.

Nick was a guest on The Diary Of A CEO in an episode published on Thursday (September 21), where he spoke on the diagnosis, among other things. And admitting that the situation likely affected their relationship, he sang Mariah’s praises for helping him get through the difficulty of such a life-altering news.

“She was my rock, man. She went hard,” he said. “Being honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me – my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios. Because granted, she is who she is and dealing with all the pressures of being Mariah Carey, but then being loving enough to take on all of my stuff.”

He continued: “It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles I was dealing with. So it probably took a toll on our relationship, but it definitely brought us closer together.”

You can watch the full episode below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nick Cannon also detailed how Mariah Carey literally saved his life after he passed out after a jog.

This happened, Cannon explained, before he was officially diagnosed with lupus, so he wasn’t sure what was going on. However, he knew something was wrong when he was unconscious in the bathroom.

“Mariah came in and found me,” he said. “And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen… I didn’t think it was that bad because I had just got back from jogging in Aspen. So they’re like, ‘He probably has altitude sickness.’

“I was just dehydrated so that was the narrative we were going with. But the longer I was in the hospital [the doctors] were like, ‘Oh, maybe he has a kidney stone because there’s something going on back there.’ And I was like, ‘No, it wasn’t a kidney stone.’”

He continued: “But I think that’s what you do when you find a help-mate. When you find someone that you’re in matrimony with. I went hard for her, and I’d still go hard for her. I’d lay down my life for her, even today.”

Back in March, Nick Cannon revealed that Mariah Carey was his “greatest love” in an interview with The Shade Room.

The Wild ‘N Out host spoke fondly about his multiple baby mothers — with whom he’s fathered 12 children — but said he’s always considered Mariah Carey the true love of his life.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that,” Cannon said of the Grammy-winning singer. “Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

He continued: “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space’ … When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”