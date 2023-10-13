





Nick Castellanos was one of the heroes for the Phillies during their NLDS victory against the Braves. He managed to keep a cool head during his postgame interviews on Thursday night amid all the excitement, though he did let slip an unexpected F-bomb.

Castellanos was calm and collected during a postgame interview with MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, who asked him if he felt that he was a perfect fit for the city of Philadelphia.

Castellanos casually dropped an F-bomb in his response, though he hardly reacted to doing so.

“I mean, yeah, I f— with Philly,” said an expressionless Castellanos, prompting Greg Amsinger to burst out laughing.

We must protect Nick Castellanos at all costs pic.twitter.com/SQwOJHgGhT — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 13, 2023

The 31-year-old is in his second season with the franchise, having signed with the Phillies in 2022 on a five-year, $100 million deal. He lived up to the lucrative contract in the NLDS, launching four home runs in the series and becoming the first player in MLB history with consecutive multi-home run games in the postseason.

With a matchup against the Diamondbacks still awaiting in the NLCS, Castellanos didn’t get too carried away after advancing past the Divisional Series, opting to leave the celebrations for the clubhouse.







