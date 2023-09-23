Nick Grant is set on proving himself and he chose a Kanye West instrumental to get the message across ahead of his latest album’s release.

During an appearance on Justin Credible’s Freestyle Series earlier this week, the South Carolina MC let the bars do the talking as he ran through Ye’s “Devil in a New Dress” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Among countless other gems, he rapped: “Somebody tell Hov he should call/ I got a text from Kendrick saying, ‘N-gga, we gon’ spar’/ Even on career day I couldn’t be like y’all/ The world is a ghetto, n-gga, we ’bout war.”

Watch Grant’s Justin Credible freestyle below:

On Friday (September 22), Grant dropped his fourth studio record, SUNDAY DINNER, which features a total of 16 bar-heavy cuts that demonstrate his skill on the mic. Additionally, the LP features contributions from Ransom, Tweet and Uncle Chucc, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Prior to the album’s release, he dropped two singles: “SINCE ELEMENTARY” and “CATCH THIS FADE.” He also released a brief track with an accompanying music video titled “Witsell Street” that wasn’t included on the final tracklist. Listen to it here.

related news Ab-Soul Delivers Vicious Freestyle Over Classic 2Pac & Biggie Diss Records December 13, 2022

As per a press release, “Grant’s latest album showcases a rich tapestry of people and life experiences that have been woven into what is a truly memorable new album.”

It added: “SUNDAY DINNER offers a collection of personal events that happened throughout Nick’s upbringing in South Carolina. Raised by his grandmother and the community around him, one of the requirements for being in her household was to attend church every Sunday.

“Every Sunday after the entire family would gather at his grandmother’s house — where he would see different examples of people that would dramatically impact his life, worldview, and the person he would eventually become. From various cousins who both attended college and others who did not; a mother who was on drugs; father who was in and out of his life; and things that went on in the projects.”