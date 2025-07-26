Rookie Nick Kurtz tied MLB records with four home runs and 19 total bases to pace the visiting Athletics to a 15-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday.

Kurtz, who was 6-for-6 in the game after going 3-for-5 with two doubles in the Athletics’ series-opening win on Thursday, extended his lead among all rookies in homers by clubbing his 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd dingers en route to producing eight RBIs and six runs scored. Kurtz also leads all rookies in RBIs (59) and extra-base hits (43), and recorded the 20th four-homer game in history, including the first by a rookie.

Serving as the designated hitter, Kurtz went 3-for-3 against Astros rookie Ryan Gusto (6-4). He singled and scored in the top of the first inning when Tyler Soderstrom roped a two-run, two-out double to left field. Rookie Jacob Wilson added an RBI single that plated Soderstrom and capped the three-run frame.