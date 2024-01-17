Nicki Minaj has announced that her Barbz will be going to Gag City at least 13 more times.

Billboard has announced that the Queens native has booked another 13 dates for her tour in support of her blockbuster smash album Pink Friday 2, with shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Nashville being added to her domestic dates, and international shows booked for such cities as Manchester, Paris and Stockholm.

All told, there will be nearly 40 dates for fans to enjoy. What’s more, LiveNation told the outlet that the tour is Nicki’s highest-selling tour to date.

Tickets are currently on presale for Citi cardholders; general presale will begin on Friday (January 19) for everyone else.

Pink Friday 2 arrived to much fanfare on December 8 — which also happened to be Minaj’s 41st birthday. The LP features assists from Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.

According to Chart Data, the sequel to Nicki’s debut is already certified gold. The 500,000 equivalent album units include sales and streams from three previously-released singles: “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Super Freaky Girl” and “Last Time I Saw You.”

Minaj has also broken Spotify’s record for the biggest debut of an album by a female Hip Hop artist with a reported 41 million streams in the first weekend alone. “Barbz, Look,” she wrote, sharing the Chart Data news with her die-hard fans.

Find the full Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates below:

March 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

March 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 15 – Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*

March 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 22 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 1 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

April 2 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

April 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 5 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

April 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*

April 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

April 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

April 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

May 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

May 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

May 26 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

May 28 – London, UK @ The O2

May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

May 30 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

June 1 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 4 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 5 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 7 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

June 9 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

June 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

June 12 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

* denotes festival date