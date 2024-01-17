Nicki Minaj has announced that her Barbz will be going to Gag City at least 13 more times.
Billboard has announced that the Queens native has booked another 13 dates for her tour in support of her blockbuster smash album Pink Friday 2, with shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Nashville being added to her domestic dates, and international shows booked for such cities as Manchester, Paris and Stockholm.
All told, there will be nearly 40 dates for fans to enjoy. What’s more, LiveNation told the outlet that the tour is Nicki’s highest-selling tour to date.
Tickets are currently on presale for Citi cardholders; general presale will begin on Friday (January 19) for everyone else.
Pink Friday 2 arrived to much fanfare on December 8 — which also happened to be Minaj’s 41st birthday. The LP features assists from Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.
According to Chart Data, the sequel to Nicki’s debut is already certified gold. The 500,000 equivalent album units include sales and streams from three previously-released singles: “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Super Freaky Girl” and “Last Time I Saw You.”
Minaj has also broken Spotify’s record for the biggest debut of an album by a female Hip Hop artist with a reported 41 million streams in the first weekend alone. “Barbz, Look,” she wrote, sharing the Chart Data news with her die-hard fans.
Find the full Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates below:
March 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
March 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
March 15 – Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*
March 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
March 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 22 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
March 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 1 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
April 2 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
April 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 5 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
April 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*
April 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
April 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
April 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
May 13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
May 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
May 25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
May 26 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
May 28 – London, UK @ The O2
May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
May 30 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
June 1 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 4 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
June 5 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
June 7 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
June 9 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
June 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
June 12 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena
* denotes festival date