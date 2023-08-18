Nicki Minaj has been the celebrity crush of many throughout the years, and she’s now celebrating her natural beauty with a throwback video that shows off her authentic features.

On Thursday (August 17), the Pinkprint rapper shared the clip on Instagram, showcasing a young Nicki before the glitz and glamor.

“25 never looked better,” she wrote of the clip on Instagram. “No surgery. No wigs. Just a brand new Colgate smile.”

Fans celebrated the old Nicki in the comments, with one writing: “And she still looks like this. UNTOUCHED FACE,” while another added: “Always natural always beautiful, always perfect always stunning.”

The nostalgic throwback comes after Minaj got her Barbz excited with a new snippet from her forthcoming album earlier this week, which in turn caused her upcoming album Pink Friday 2 to become the second-highest trending subject on Twitter on Monday (August 14).

The sleek, R&B clip was revealed in two videos posted to Nicki’s IG account. One clip sees Nicki listening to the new track while posing for a photo shoot, while the other sees the New York-bredrapper sitting amongst some close peers in the studio lip-syncing along to the new track.

Nicki Minaj first announced Pink Friday 2 back in June, and shared that her long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Queen would serve as the sequel to her 2010 debut.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” she wrote.

“Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- And she shall be called #PinkFriday2.”

She added: “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album.”

Minaj also revealed plans to hit the road, saying that an accompanying tour will follow early next year. “I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024,” she wrote. “I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

The original Pink Friday was a blockbuster success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while spawning a string of hit singles like “Super Bass,” “Moment 4 Life” and “Your Love.”

The album has since been certified 3×platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards, alongside Minaj’s other nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for “Moment 4 Life.”

Most recently, Nicki called out anyone who may have an issue with some of the new music she’s got coming down the pipeline, writing on Twitter: “When you are a rapper, you know the history of the greats & when you are an internet personality, you do not.

“So if you knew the history of the very culture you are trying to penetrate, you’d sitcho goofy ahh df down. It costs you nothing to stfu. PINK FRIDAY 2 11/17/23.”