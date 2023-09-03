Nicki Minaj has been calling herself the “Queen Sleeze” for quite some time now, but she’s now made it official with an iced-out chain big enough to match her swagger.

In an Instagram reel shared on Saturday (September 2), the “Starships” rapper showed off the chain with the oversized “Queen Sleeze” charm around her neck while donning a pink bucket hat, pink-and-grey dress, and matching pink nails.

Minaj’s latest track, “Last Time That I Saw You,” played in the video’s background.

Check out the video flex below:

“Queen Sleeze,” as fans of Nicki Minaj are aware, is her primary alter ego for her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album. It’s speculated, though not confirmed, that the nickname came from the song “Heavy on the Sleeze” by Big Bz.

“Queen Sleeze” may also be a callback to Minaj’s warm-up track, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which dropped back in March.

As for “Never Let You Go,” Minaj called the Pink Friday 2 track — which was released on Friday (September 1) — her “greatest song yet.”

The Queens native took to Twitter early last month to reveal the track’s existence to her Barbz. After having it in the stash for an unknown amount of time, she’s ready for the world to hear it now.

“The greatest song I’ve ever written. My goodness. Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction [greater than symbols],” she tweeted. “My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all.”

In a conversation with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about the song, Nicki Minaj revealed that she didn’t plan on releasing it as a single at first.

“I knew for the album, of course, I would have to discuss certain things or whatever,” she said. “I just didn’t intend on it being a single. A lot of times people forget that I do a lot of features, and so these are not my actual songs.

“These are not songs from my album. And so sometimes people forget the kind of music that I’m able to create because it’s been a long time since they heard an album, and most of the times they get those kind of cuts on the album.”