You may have seen it online, or even tried it yourself.

A viral social media challenge has a lot of people throwing on a pair of high heels and testing out their balance on a number of precariously stacked objects.

“It was every other video on my ‘For you’ or ‘Explore’ page on Instagram and TikTok,” Molly Kohn said of the ‘Nicki Minaj challenge’ exploding online.

The 23-year-old business owner in Toronto was hoping to get more traction for her non-slip hair elastics business and decided to give it a go.

So there she was — high heels on, balancing on a jar of hair ties, with her mother filming the video, and her sister holding her hand while helping her cross her legs.

“I’m happy with the result…. I used to be a gymnast so my balance is pretty good. So that was definitely helpful for this specific trend,” Kohn chuckled.

The challenge is inspired by a clip of rap superstar Nicki Minaj in her 2013 music video High School, where she’s seen squatting in stilettos with one leg crossed over the other.

In the past few weeks, the moment has been recreated by hundreds online — including the Pinkprint rapper herself.

In London, Ont., another person took up the challenge, but with a twist.

“I saw everyone doing it in high heels and I thought doing that on a Pilates reformer is probably not the best thing to do, so why don’t I do it in my grip socks?” said Melody Mulligan, a certified Pilates instructor and studio manager at FS8 Hyde Park.

“I had to do a couple of takes, just to make sure I was safe.”

Mulligan is also a personal trainer and a retired ballerina, so she says balance isn’t something that she struggles with.

And yet, some of the videos she’s seen others do online felt dangerous, she said.

“I think sometimes people can see a trend online, and they get really excited, because it looks really fun, but it can sometimes put people at risk. So I think it’s important to find that balance between fun and safety,” she said.

That sentiment is echoed by Dr. Jihad Abouali, who is warning others about what could happen if the challenge goes awry.

“Looking at that specific challenge, the person is in a really hyper-flexed position with their knee, so that puts a lot of strain on some of the structures in the joints, such as the meniscus or the cartilage,” the orthopedic surgeon at Michael Garron Hospital said.

“If you fall during that challenge, that could result in a meniscal tear or an ACL injury. Sometimes they land on their backside; that could result in a spinal injury as well.”

That seems to be what happened with Russian influencer Mariana Barutkina.

The 32-year-old reportedly fractured her spine falling off a kitchen countertop while performing the challenge.

Abouali says he sees about one patient a week who has been injured by copying a social media trend.

And while he hasn’t seen injuries associated with the Nicki Minaj challenge yet, he says it mimics other trends where he’s seen people get hurt.

“Unfortunately, I do see that come across my schedule from time to time, where patients — they’re a little embarrassed to say it — tell me they were trying to do a challenge or copy some kind of video they saw online,” he said.

If you do end up getting hurt, making a legal claim would be difficult, tech expert Ritesh Kotak says.

“Most of these social media platforms are headquartered in the United States, and there is a law in the United States under the Communications Decency Act that essentially says platforms can’t be held liable. You can’t go after them, and you can’t sue them,” Kotak said.

Overall, Abouali says some of those attempting the challenge may be at less risk than others — if they’re athletic, warmed up and sitting closer to the ground.

Others, however, should not take the risk, despite the temptation.

“Be safe, and please don’t show up to my clinic because you tried the challenge,” he laughed.