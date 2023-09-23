Nicki Minaj has never taken kindly to others taking control of her narrative, making it clear that claims about her are only valid once she signs off on them herself.

On Friday (September 22), the New York MC went live on Instagram to flaunt her army of goons, seemingly responding to DJ Vlad’s criticism in the context of her beef with Cardi B and Offset.

“It’s a difference between making calls and calling the shots,” she repeatedly said into a microphone during the video stream. “Did they think I was joking when I said I hold the control at the gamers?”

Throughout, she pointed her phone camera around the room to show how much backup she had ready. Check it out below:

“It’s a difference between making calls and calling shots” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sm9fiztQny — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 23, 2023

A day before Nicki’s IG Live, Vlad unloaded on the 40-year-old MC regarding the recent drama involving her husband, Kenneth Petty.

The popular media personality took to Twitter to blast the “Starships” rapper for her latest song snippet, in which she seems to imply that she has a gang that will shoot anyone upon her command: “I can’t be playin’ with n-ggas, I married a G/ I got some n-ggas that do what I say, if I tell ’em to shoot, they pull up on the three.”

“Nicki Minaj’s husband is on house arrest for threatening Offset,” Vlad began. “Right after that, she previews a song on IG saying she got killers who will pull up and do what she say. This was the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to Akademiks’ house for his comments about her.

“This is the same Nicki who told Meek Mill to have his crew beat up Quentin Miller, which then happened. Have you ever heard a woman scream, ‘my man will fuck you up!’ over something she started herself? That’s Nicki.”

He continued: “If you want to see how these stories end, check out my interview with Travis Rudolph. After an argument with his girlfriend, she sent her brother and 3 other guys to shoot up his house. One of them ended up dead, another one got shot.

“Travis was charged with murder — which he luckily beat in trial due to self-defense. To all the men out there, I don’t care how fat her ass is or how good the sex is. Avoid women like Nicki who use men as crash dummies like the plague. I said what I said.”