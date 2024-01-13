Nicki Minaj has dropped some new music called “Press Play” — take a listen to it below.

For this new track, the Queens native called on Atlanta’s finest, Future, to join her on the track. The ATL Jacob-produced song appears on the newly-released “Gag City PLUTO Edition” of her Pink Friday 2LP.

Minaj spits, “Set the tone like a vocal coach/ They said, ‘Why can’t you be Yoncé?’/ Daddy wasn’t no business man, mama wasn’t no business owner/ Mm, what an idiot/ You can’t be me, I’m already it/ I been saucy, they all wanna skinny dip/ I am your label’s obsession, you’s another guinea pig / Top of every list, including your man bucket/ Been on the chart so long, I told Billboard to dust it/ These sheep ain’t got the nerve, I heard I done struck it/ It ain’t a hate train if you conduct it.”

Press play on “Press Play” below.

Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Pink Friday 2, continues to shatter records for the pop superstar.

According to Chart Data, Minaj’s latest offering has broken another record by becoming the fastest album by a female rapper to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

The Young Money hitmaker is now also the first female rapper in history to have five albums surpassing one billion streams on the streaming platform.

2010’s Pink Friday, 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, 2014’s The Pinkprint and 2018’s Queen have all previously reached the milestone.

Pink Friday 2 arrived to much fanfare in December — the same day as Nicki Minaj’s 41st birthday — and quickly made a splash, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 228,000 first-week units.

In doing so, Nicki became the first female rapper in history to score three No. 1 albums, breaking a long-standing tie with Foxy Brown.

Brown — who topped the chart twice in the 1990s with Chyna Doll and The Firm: The Album, a collaboration with Nas, AZ, and Nature — congratulated the Queens, New York native on social media.

“Umm sir! Only Nic could break tha king[‘s] record,” Foxy wrote, before adding: “Hella proud. 26 year record is brazy tho. Y’all mean to tell me no bitch broke that shit in my absence! Took twin to set tha bar again!”

Pink Friday 2 also set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100 last month when 17 of its 22 songs landed on the chart, the most from any album by a female rapper.