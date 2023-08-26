Nicki Minaj’s notorious Barbz army have once again caused a stir online while looking out for their queen, who was the victim of a false SWAT alert back in June.

When the New York rapper revealed that a suspect by the name of “Stephanie Bell” will be arrested in relation to the case, multiple women by the same name were subsequently caught in the crossfire on social media.

After being harassed online, one user wrote: “I have absolutely no idea what is happening to my Twitter. My only connection to Nicki is once I was in a French Connection in Vegas and tried on a coat and the sales associate told me Nicki wore it to court the day before. Of course I bought it right then, I still have it, and now we refer to the piece as ‘The Nicki’ [purple-heart emoji.’”

More upset than her above namesake, another person tweeted: “I’ve never been so angry at another Stephanie Bell. You’re fucking it up for all of us.”

Barbz have been bombarding social media with posts targeting “Stephanie Bell” without verifying if it’s the correct person.

After Nicki revealed the name, a fan tweeted: “Stephanie Bell b!sh fck around a found out huh….. Drop the soap b!$h We causing Havoc on you DUD’s./ Now you mf won’t play again B!$h’s/ Pick up another phone ho.”

Another replied to 40-year-old rapper’s post, writing: “Stephanie Bell you mentally handicap jackass. Go to jail FOREVER.”

On Wednesday (August 23), Nicki publicly called out the person who made the call to law enforcement officials. The swarming of her San Fernando Valley residency was prompted by claims of child abuse and a house fire, and a suspect is now being held accountable.

“To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home,” the Pinkprint MC wrote. “#WasItWorthItDumbo ?”

She then name-dropped the individual, adding: “Stephanie Bell/ A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful./ The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS./ To God be the glory.”

The authorities confirmed to TMZ that Bell is being charged with intentionally reporting a false emergency, with an arrest warrant also being issued in her name.

