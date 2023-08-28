Nicki Minaj fans are excited about the latest song preview the rapper has offered up ahead of the release of her long-awaited next album.

Releasing a long snippet of the song exclusively on TikTok, “Last Time I Saw You” stands to be the next single from Pink Friday 2. And by the looks of the comments, it’s going to be a successful one!

“This is so majestic,” one fan wrote with a crying emoji. “the vocals are just amazing. The growth!”

“It’s giving 2007 Era Nicki,” another fan wrote, while a third person added: “THIS SONG IS SO REFRESHING UGH YOUR MIND/PEN NICKIII!”

“Omgggg , im obsessed with this I keep replaying , it sounds magical,” another fan wrote.

You can check out the song below:

Nicki Minaj previously teased fans with a short snippet of the song earlier this month – causing the album to become one of the highest trending subjects online as a result.

The Queens rapper first announced Pink Friday 2 back in June, and shared that her long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Queen would serve as the sequel to her 2010 debut.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” she wrote.

“Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- And she shall be called #PinkFriday2.”

She added: “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album.”

related news Nicki Minaj Clears Up Rumored 2Pac Sample On ‘Pink Friday 2’ August 16, 2023

Nicki also revealed plans to hit the road, saying that an accompanying tour will follow early next year. “I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024,” she wrote. “I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

The original Pink Friday was a blockbuster success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while spawning a string of hit singles like “Super Bass,” “Moment 4 Life” and “Your Love.”

The album has since been certified 3× platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards, alongside Minaj’s other nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for “Moment 4 Life.”