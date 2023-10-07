Nicki Minaj‘s Barbz are none too pleased that their girl is noticeably absent from Drake‘s new album.

Drizzy’s For All The Dogs LP arrived on Friday (October 6), and while it’s stacked with A-list features among the likes of J. Cole, 21 Savage and more, his former Young Money labelmate is not among them – despite previously promising that she would be.

Back in July, Drake made the announcement during an It’s All A Blur tour stop in Detroit, MI.

“Cooking this album for you. I’ma give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said on stage. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her. Okay. Let me just assess the titties tonight, and then, we’ll get to the most important part.”

In a livestream in August, Nicki spoke about the song and said it took her back to the “fun times” of Young Money’s heyday.

“The song I did with Drake recently definitely put me in the feels, like when we used to be doing Nicki Minaj TV on the Lil Wayne tour and stuff,” she reminisced. “Fun times, right?”

It’s still possible that the collab may live on Minaj’s forthcoming effort, Pink Friday 2, which arrives on November 17. However, an interview Minaj did with Zane Lowe in September finds her explicitly stating that she and Drizzy have a song on his album and that she’s waiting for his verse for hers.

related news Drake Fans Think He’s Dissing Pusha T On ‘For All The Dogs’ October 6, 2023

“And also Zane I meant to tell you, you know I have a song on Drake’s album as well coming out,” she said. “Barbz, make sure y’all let Drizzy Drake know that Pink Friday 2 is coming out November 17 as well and we are waiting on his contribution, chile!”

At this point, it looks like her Barbz aren’t even interested in the collab anymore.

“.@NICKIMINAJ istg if it was Drake and you EVER are cool again then you don’t respect yourself or deserve any respect because you need to ditch his weirdo ass permanently,” one fan wrote.

“Drake’s secret animosity towards Nicki Minaj is crazy,” another said. One fan even went so far as to make a thread about how Drake “used” Nicki for the rollout, which you can read here.

Nicki has yet to comment on the absence.