Nicki Minaj has shared a previously unreleased song, “Bahm Bahm,” continuing her rollout leading up to the release of Pink Friday 2.

Initially shared in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday (October 10), the song is now availableto listen to exclusively on her official website.

According to Genius, Minaj originally scrapped the song because she “didn’t like it for her album,” but the song’s subsequent popularity in a fan poll resulted in her sharing it.

Take a listen to it below:

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to drop an alternate cover for her highly anticipated new album, Pink Friday 2.

Featuring the “Starships” rapper in a flowing pink dress against a black background, the creative team featured the usual suspects, including her longtime hair stylist Arrogant Tae and photographer Charlotte Rutherford, who previously shot the superstar for the artwork of her recent single “Last Time I Saw You.”

Nicki Minaj also revealed that the limited-edition Pink Friday 2 vinyl — which features this alternate artwork — was already available for purchase.

Last month, the Queens rapper unveiled the first cover for the forthcoming sequel to her 2010 debut. Pictured in a pink retro-futuristic city, the New York superstar was draped in white with a crown covering her platinum blonde hair with hot pink tips.

In the comments, Minaj thanked stylist Jean Baptiste Santens for designing the crown. “Thank you for this incredible headpiece,” she wrote. “So HARAJUKU. SO SPECIAL. Thank you babe.”

Queen Sleeze is Nicki Minaj’s primary alter ego for Pink Friday 2. After releasing the warm-up track “Red Ruby (Da Sleeze)” earlier this year, the New York artist officially released what she’s dubbed her “greatest song yet” in September — “Last Time That I Saw You.”

In a conversation with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about the song, Nicki Minaj revealed that she didn’t plan on releasing it as a single at first.

“I knew for the album, of course, I would have to discuss certain things or whatever,” she said. “I just didn’t intend on it being a single. A lot of times people forget that I do a lot of features, and so these are not my actual songs.

“These are not songs from my album. And so sometimes people forget the kind of music that I’m able to create because it’s been a long time since they heard an album, and most of the times they get those kind of cuts on the album.”

She continued: “This time when I heard the beat, the first thing I did was I wrote the hook. And when I wrote the hook, to me, it felt it was… The vibe of it was really talking about a loss, a real loss you know. But to not make the song feel only directed at one kind of loss. When I wrote the singing verse, I tried to expand it and think even about relationships.

“And then by the time I got to the rap, it was like I had included all relationships that I had lost before, because I mentioned even best friends and stuff like that. I just wanted the next song that I put out, Zane, to represent my growth, but not just as an artist, but as a human being. I’ve experienced so many things that I hadn’t experienced five years ago, and that’s just the truth.”