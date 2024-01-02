Nicki Minaj has played the role of Santa Claus and fulfilled Funny Marco’s Christmas wish of a Lamborghini truck — but not to the extent he was hoping.

Nicki had a few tricks up her sleeve as she told the Open Thoughts host to “look outside” his window on Tuesday (January 2) while posting a photo of a red Lamb truck to her Instagram Story.

This came before she quickly followed up with a photo of actual lamb chops bedazzled with a pink bow to disappoint Marco — who is typically the one playing jokes on his interview subjects.

“@FunnyMarco look outside your window right now. Surprise boi,” she wrote. “I told them to post a pic of the best lamb chops I got for @FunnyMarco but they had thought that I had said red Lamb truck.”

Marco responded on his own Instagram Stories, writing: “Biggest gift appreciate you!”

Find the clip and Nicki’s troll-worthy IG Story below.

Nicki Minaj’s Business Manager processed the order for Funny Marco😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zi3yL0vRXq — Barbie Charts (@barbiecharts) January 2, 2024

The Lamborghini talk started last month when Funny Marco asked Nicki Minaj if she could get him a Christmas present during their Open Thoughts interview.

“I sure can,” Minaj responded. “What would you like?”

Marco replied: “To be honest, a Lamb. Lamb.”

“From what restaurant?” Minaj asked, before Marco clarified: “Lamborghini truck red 2X7. Nicki, I’m right here.”

It appears Marco will have to wait until he gets behind the wheel of the red luxury SUV. In other Nicki news, she hit the E11EVEN nightclub stage in Miami for a New Year’s Eve performance over the weekend where she revealed she’ll no longer be performing “Starships.”

“Sike, sike, sike,” she said to the disappointed crowd after the DJ cued up her 2012 hit. “I don’t perform that song no more, y’all! I don’t like it! What y’all want me to do?”

That wasn’t the first time that Nicki had spoken out about her distaste for the song. In a 2020 Q&A panel appearance with Pollstar Live, she questioned why she ever made “Starships” while also saying she wished she never recorded her 2014 hit single, “Anaconda.”

“So much of my discography,” she said when asked which of her songs she regrets. “I wish I never recorded ‘Anaconda.’ I like the video but, ugh. My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day I like the video but I hate the song.

“I could go on and on. I hate ‘Starships,’ I mean ew, ‘Starships?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

The 9x platinum “Starships” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a huge hit for the Barbz leader.