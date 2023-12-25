Nicki Minaj has given J. Cole his props for what she believes was the superior verse on her song “Let Me Calm Down.”

In a conversation with Joe Budden posted to his Patreon account on Friday (December 22), the Pink Friday 2 rapper conceded that the Dreamville rapper had the superior bars.

Budden stated that that Cole was “on a rampage,” and though he tried to soften the blow with Minaj by claiming that “he didn’t do that to you though,” Minaj disagreed.

“Yes he did,” she said. “Absolutely fuckin’ ridiculous.”

She then said that she didn’t mind that he brought his A-game. “That made me know that he respected me, and cared about my project,” she said. Check out the teaser clip below.

Nicki Minaj says J. Cole had the better verse on “Let Me Calm Down” 🤝pic.twitter.com/nIBQaDuOhD — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) December 23, 2023

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to reveal that she and J. Cole had a deep conversation before recording “Let Me Calm Down” and thanked the Dreamville rapper for his contribution.

“This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!!” she began. “Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm [open mouth emoji] 2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying. The end.

“In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together. Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do. Smile.”

The story prompted Nicki to recount the touching moment when she saw her son smile for the first time, writing: “After having #papabear I couldn’t wait for the day he’d smile @ me. First smile? It was one day when I blew a kiss @ him. I said ‘papa mmuuuaahhhhh!!!!’ then? Time froze. Froze. He smiled? He smiled. At Me? Looking directly in my eyes? Yes.

“Me? Held back the tears & just kept doing a billion more times,” she added. “I cried later. I’ve been trying to make him smile every day since…lol he actually makes me crack up laughing all the time. No idea where he got all that personality from but y’all pray for me.”

She concluded by acknowledging that she has been wanting to work with Cole for quite some time and welcoming him to “#GagCity” on behalf of her Barbz.