Nicki Minaj has hit back at what she’s calling music industry “snitches,” while also appearing to take aim at Cardi B for allegedly “calling the cops” on her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Petty, a convicted sex offender, was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest on Wednesday (September 20), after threatening Cardi B’s husband, Offset, on Instagram Live.

In response, Nicki first took to Instagram on Thursday (September 21) to claim that there were “snitches” in the upper echelons of the music industry that were preventing her swatting perpetrator (or perpetrators) from being brought to justice.

“2 times my home was surrounded by large guns. This person wanted a family with a 2 year old to be shot at. Yet, nothing on any blog,” Nicki Minaj began, even though there has been extensive coverage about the various swatting attempts on her Hidden Hills, CA, home.

“This same person made a false claim to CPS. When you have snitches in high places of the music industry who don’t want you to win but realize they can’t stop you because God’s anointing in my life is very real. Funny how this person hasn’t been found, mentioned, arrested, nada.

She continued: “QUEEN RADIO LIVE FROM NEW YORK TMRW AT 4PM EST. It’s still protect black women or nah??? no sympathy needed. #BigDifference snippet alone doing numbers on tiktok. Bodied the VMAS. #PinkFriday2 is SOOOOOO GOOD!!!! OMGGGG CANT WAIT FOR U GUYS TO HEAR IT. Make a video using #BigDifference & #LastTimeiSawYou & tag me barbz. Love youuuuuuuuuuu it’s great when your label is excited about your album.”

Nicki Minaj then took to her Instagram Stories on that same day to seemingly accuse the “Bodak Yellow” rapper of being the “snitch” in question, and seemed to imply that she would be doxxing her so she, too, could be swatted.

“Can’t call the cops every time you flop. just saying,” she wrote. “Barbz, tmrw ima tell yall who to swat since swatting a home with a baby isn’t a felony. Let’s GOOOOOOOOO. #PinkFriday2 11.17.23 #BigDifference #LastTimeISawYou #ProtectBlackwomenSometimes?”

Meanwhile, last month, the alleged perpetrator of the swatting attack — Stephanie Bell — had a warrant placed out for her arrest for intentionally reporting a false emergency. At the time, Nicki Minaj personally thanked the law enforcement officials who forced Bell to be held accountable.

“To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home,” the 40-year-old rapper wrote. “#WasItWorthItDumbo ?”

She then name-dropped the individual, adding: “Stephanie Bell/ A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful./ The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS./ To God be the glory.”

On the music front, Nicki Minaj gave a live debut to her latest single “Last Time I Saw You” on Tuesday night (September 12) at this year’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

She then returned to the stage later that night a winner as she accepted the award for Best Hip Hop Video for “Super Freaky Girl.”

The Queens, New York native beat out Diddy (“Gotta Move On”), DJ Khaled (“Staying Alive”), GloRilla and Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Just Wanna Rock”), Lil Wayne (“Kant Nobody”) and Metro Boomin (“Superhero [Heroes & Villains]”).