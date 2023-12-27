Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have been celebrated by a group of soldiers on an army base in a way that can only be described as “purely American.”

In a video that’s gone viral on social media, a group of soldiers can be seen chanting “USA! USA!” while holding up two American flags, featuring the “Munch” rapper and the “Starships” rapper, respectively. “Ice Spice saving NATO alliances with the French out here!” read the caption on the video.

Though it’s not clear where the video was taken, what’s known is that the soldiers were celebrating Christmas Day (December 25).

Check out the video below.

While the soldiers certainly know who Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj are, some recent Jeopardy! contestants weren’t as knowledgeable.

During the November 20 episode of the popular quiz show competition, host Ken Jennings asked the contestants the final question in the “pop music” category.

“Ice Spice and this singer whose fans are called Barbz are fittingly on the Barbie soundtrack with ‘Barbie World,’” Jennings asked, with one contestant thinking that the answer was Aqua, the Danish-Norwegian pop group who had a hit song with “Barbie Girl” back in the 1990s, the track sampled on the “Barbie World” song in question.

The answer, of course, was Nicki Minaj.

Even though Jeopardy! contestants weren’t fans of the song — or the ladies — Nicki Minaj was certainly a fan of her collaboration with Ice Spice.

In fact, back in July, she revealed that she’d actually rejected several other Barbie-themed songs before her team presented “Barbie World” for her approval.

“There were a couple of songs that I didn’t love,” Nicki told Entertainment Tonight, revealing that she had her pick of the litter prior to falling in love with the winning beat.

“This ‘Barbie’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum, so the one that they sent me, I loved! And I jumped on it right away,” she added, referencing the RiotUSA-produced track, which is built on a sample of “Barbie Girl.”

The Young Money rapper also referred to being a part of the Barbie soundtrack as a “very full-circle moment,” noting how she’s “been saying ‘Barbie’ my whole career.”

The song debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, snagging Nicki her 23rd top 10 hit on the chart and Spice her fourth.

The accompanying music video finds the pair getting all pretty in pink, riding around town together as they trade bars about how they both are just like the popular toy doll.

“And I’m bad like the Barbie/ I’m a doll but I still wanna party/ Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend/ I’m a 10, so I pull in a Ken/ Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki/ All of the Barbies is pretty/ All of the Barbies is bad It girls, and we ain’t playin’ tag,” they rap.