Amsterdam, Netherlands –

Nicki Minaj has apparently been arrested in the Netherlands — and she caught the whole process on video.

On Saturday (May 25), the New York City native went live on Instagram from an airport in Amsterdam and pointed her smartphone camera at a member of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee telling the rapper that she has been arrested for “carrying drugs.”

Per the orders of the many law-enforcement officials surrounding her, and after multiple demands for legal representation, she proceeded to get inside a police van.

The incident happened shortly after Minaj shared a video on Instagram in which an airline staff member can be seen informing her that all the belongings and gear she is traveling with with have to undergo a search.

“The police officer told me we have to offload all the luggage and to search everything of your luggage. I am so sorry to [tell] you that,” the man said, to which she responded: “They did just a random quick check, but now they want to open these things.”

In the caption, Minaj wrote: “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

HipHopDX has reached out to the Marechaussee for comment, but they have yet to respond. However, a spokesperson for the department told TMZ that they had arrested an American woman for “soft drugs,” though the rep did not use Minaj’s name.

At 3:46 PM Eastern time, the department tweeted that they had released “a 41-year-old American woman” who they had arrested “on suspicion of exporting soft drugs.”

“The subject was fined and can continue her journey,” the tweet continued.

Nicki Minaj taken into police custody in the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/spksObwGho — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 25, 2024

Nicki stayed tweeting throughout the ordeal, writing, seemingly in relation to the “carrying drugs” allegation: “they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.”

A little later, she added: “They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me. Me filming every single thing made them really mad.”

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me. Me filming every single thing made them really mad. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

In a similar incident, Nicki recently accused Canadian authorities of attempting to “sabotage” her Pink Friday 2 Tour because of her husband Kenneth Petty‘s conviction for attempted rape.

Last month, the Young Money rapper explained why she was several hours late for her show in Montreal by writing: “Yesterday my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down @ 12:58pm. Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A 70K G4 and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I’d have to get on next. They thought wrong.

“Today, we asked if we could leave at 1pm. They said no, we could leave at 3pm. Then they said that won’t work, we’d need to leave at 5pm. ?!?!!!!! Yup. For a 930pm show in Canada. When we got to the plane, they then said they were ‘STILL FUELING’. At 630pm, they said they were ‘still fueling’ (for an hour & a half flight).”

She then accused the delays of being part of a conspiracy to hinder her tour: “When we did get to Canada, they did a bunch of stuff they didn’t do the last 2 times I came for the OVO FEST. They started searching through my personal purses. Usually they take me to the car with my purses & check the bigger luggage.

“Nope. Not this time. They know I have a show, they know we’re 20 mins away. They know we don’t have a police escort. The sabotage be real but GOD IS REALER. They wanted the show to be cancelled but GOD!!!!! Bwahahaaaaaaaa #GagCityMONTREAL #SoldOutMINAJ HEAUX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”