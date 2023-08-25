Nicki Minaj has made history as the first female celebrity made into a character on popular video game Call of Duty.

Made available for purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II on Thursday (August 24), the Nicki Minaj Operator bundle includes the superstar as a playable Operator, as well as a special loading screen, the “Nicki Whip” vehicle skin and “The Baddest” and “Super Freaky” weapon blueprints.

“Dear Barbz, Today we make history. History books will say that the HARAJUKU #BARBIE was the first female celebrity made into a character on @CallofDuty,” Minaj wrote on Twitter upon its release.

She continued: “I am so honored. So HAPPY. It was such a pleasure working with the #COD team. Let’s show TF OUT!!! Love, HB”

You can view Nicki’s post and a preview of her player below.

Dear Barbz, Today we make history.

History books 📚 will say that the HARAJUKU #BARBIE was the first female celebrity made into a character on @CallofDuty. I am so honored. So HAPPY. It was such a pleasure working with the #COD team. Let’s show TF OUT!!! Love, HB 🎀😘 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 24, 2023

Nicki Minaj has been making history left and right as of late. According to a Chart Data tweet shared on August 16, the Queens rapper has become “the first female rapper to surpass 65 million monthly listeners in Spotify history.”

Soon after the news broke, the Pink Friday MC took to her Instagram Story to flex her newest jewelry item: a chain covered in what appears to be diamonds with a pendant that spells out “Queen Sleeze.” As she closed in on the finer details of the piece, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” played over the video.

related news Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Natural Beauty With Throwback Video: ‘No Surgery, No Wigs’ August 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj recently shared some thoughts about certain “internet personalities” who don’t know the history of Hip Hop, explaining they shouldn’t be commenting on the culture.

As she inches closer to the release of her next album, Pink Friday 2, Nicki took to Twitter on Tuesday (August 15) to share a PSA for any critics or commentary that will inevitably be coming down the pipeline as she gears up to release new music.

“When you are a rapper, you know the history of the greats & when you are an internet personality, you do not,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “So if you knew the history of the very culture you are trying to penetrate, you’d sitcho goofy ahh df down. It costs you nothing to stfu. PINK FRIDAY 2 11/17/23.”

The PSA came after Nicki got her Barbz excited with a new snippet from her forthcoming album, which in turn caused the album to become one of the highest trending subjects online.

The sleek R&B clip was revealed in two videos posted to Nicki’s IG account. One clip saw the Pinkprint rapper listening to the new track while posing for a photo shoot, while the other showed her sitting amongst her peers in the studio, lip-syncing along to the new track.

The brief snippets were enough to make Nicki’s upcoming album go viral, and it subsequently became the #2 trending subject on Twitter on Monday.