Nicki Minaj has no shortage of cute videos to share of her nearly-three-year-old son, who she affectionately refers to as Papa Bear.

In celebration of National Son’s Day on Thursday (September 28), the Queens rapper took to Instagram with a montage of a few moments with her tiny bestie.

“I have this incredible BFF who just so happens to only be 2 years old. #BoyMom,” she captioned the post.

Check it out below.

Ahead of his third birthday on Saturday (September 30), Nicki Minaj’s Barbz were amazed at how much Papa Bear has grown this year.

“Wow he’s so big, grew up so fast. The ladies are going to be all up on him when he grows up. God bless Papa Bear and the entire family,” one person wrote in the comments of a clip of the toddler Minaj posted earlier in the week while recording a Queen Radio episode.

related news Nicki Minaj Hits Out At Music Industry ‘Snitches’ Covering For Swatting Culprit September 21, 2023

Despite the sweet moments, there is drama going on as well – as the rapper’s husband and Papa Bear’s dad, Kenneth Petty, was recently sentenced to house arrest.

Per court documents shared on Twitter by reporter Meghann Cuniff on September 20, Petty was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest after taking aim at Offset on Instagram Live.

The 45-year-old was given three years’ probation and one year house detention in July 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he and Nicki moved in 2019 shortly before getting married.

His sex offender status stems from a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which he spent four years in prison.

Following the MTV VMAs earlier this month, where both Nicki Minaj and Cardi performed, a video went viral showing Petty calling out Offset while standing on an empty street in New York City late at night with a few members of his crew.

“Sturdy, n-gga. What’s poppin?” Petty asks threateningly in the video. “Where n-ggas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral, pussy.”

Offset brushed off the threats in a video posted to his social media accounts, in which he laughed at Petty while stepping off a private jet heading to Colorado.

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” he chuckled. “Fuck these n-ggas talmbout? … These n-ggas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n-ggas standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”